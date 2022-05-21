Chino Police Department
Wednesday, May 11
Stolen vehicle, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 2 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6200 block of Susana Avenue, 2:59 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 9:01 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 12:22 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3600 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Third Street, 2:45 p.m.
Substance thrown at a vehicle, 14000 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 3:07 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
Assault, 11900 block of Ottawa Place, 5:40 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 8 p.m.
Vandalism, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 9:56 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:42 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 4400 block of Lavender Court, 4:40 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 5600 block of Walnut Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
Assault, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 4:35 p.m.
Vandalism, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 6:41 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Philadelphia Street and Towne Square, 8:21 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 10:39 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Theft, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, midnight.
Vandalism, 12100 block of Abacherli Avenue, midnight.
Carrying a loaded firearm in public, 5300 block of Riverside Drive, 3:30 a.m.
Theft, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 5:27 a.m.
Theft, 14200 block of Telephone Avenue, 8:15 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:56 a.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 10 a.m.
Identity theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 4900 block of Edison Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
Felon in possession of a firearm, 13000 block of Fifth Street, 6 p.m.
Unlawful license plates or registration to avoid compliance, Pine and Hellman avenues, 11:01 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of Pine Avenue, 11:24 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Theft, 13700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, midnight.
Driving under the influence, 6500 block of Pine Avenue, 2:14 a.m.
Assault, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:34 a.m.
Carrying a switchblade, 15800 block of Birdfeeder Lane, 8:35 a.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:43 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 3:48 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3500 block of County Road, 4:55 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
Identity theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Kumquat Place, 6:42 p.m.
Vandalism, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 14000 block of Central Avenue, 9:28 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 14100 block of Central Avenue, 10:08 p.m.
Sunday, May 15
Driving under the influence, Tronkeel Avenue and 16th Street, 2:17 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 12400 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:25 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
Assault, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:11 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4400 block of Riverside Drive, 10:30 a.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, noon.
Theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 2:45 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 8100 block of West Preserve Loop, 5 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 6:36 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 7:35 p.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Compass Avenue, 9:17 p.m.
Monday, May 16
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:34 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, 11:42 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:02 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, 3:47 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 8400 block of Forest Park Street, 5:30 p.m.
Carrying a concealed weapon, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 10:49 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
Vandalism, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 12:17 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Lewis Avenue, 4 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Central and Francis avenues, 12:35 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 5:25 p.m.
Felon in possession of tear gas, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:52 p.m.
Carjacking, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:29 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5800 block of Equestrian Court, midnight.
Theft, 5800 block of Serene Avenue, 3:30 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, May 11
Theft, 3800 block of Whirlaway Lane, 1:09 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
Possession of a controlled substance, Chino Avenue and Peyton Drive, 1:16 a.m.
Under the influence, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 2:05 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:15 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 1:07 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 15500 block of Cecelia Street, 2:16 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3100 block of Forest Meadow Drive, 2:17 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Burglary, 3300 block of Grand Avenue, 7:40 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16400 block of Garnet Way, 8:38 a.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:09 a.m.
Trespassing, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 1:27 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of Pine Avenue, 11:24 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Vandalism, 14200 block of Spring Vista Lane, 9:04 a.m.
Fraud, 4900 block of Agate Road, 11:21 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Chino Avenue and Emerald Way, 9:09 p.m.
Sunday, May 15
Burglary, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:06 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 6:37 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:48 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5800 block of Cedar Spring Court, 8:18 a.m.
Theft, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 9:41 a.m.
Monday, May 16
Theft, 6300 block of Sunny Meadow Lane, 3:58 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:48 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5800 block of Cedar Spring Court, 8:18 a.m.
Theft, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 9:41 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6400 block of Sunny Meadow Lane, 11:38 a.m.
Burglary, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 12:18 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Frost Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
Identity theft, 16100 block of Pinnacle Road, 1:20 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Roswell and Walnut avenues (county area), 5:13 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
Fraud, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:30 p.m.
Theft, 17600 block of Hummingbird Lane, 6:11 p.m.
Burglary, 15600 block of Lanyard Lane, 9:03 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
Burglary, 2300 block of Olympic View Drive, 12:47 a.m.
Theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 2:20 p.m.
Burglary, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 3:34 p.m.
Under the influence, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 3:57 p.m.
Purse snatch, 15300 block of Feldspar Drive, 4:27 p.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Val Verde Avenue, 5:59 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Valle Vista and Pipeline avenues, 6:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.