Stolen car leads to arrests
Three Riverside County residents were jailed early Tuesday morning after being in possession of a stolen car in Chino Hills, the Chino Hills Police Department announced.
Andone Hairabedian, 26, of Temecula, and Murrieta residents Brian Granados, 24, and Amanda Karen Ardrey, 25, were arrested at 3 a.m. at Fairfield Ranch Road and Central Avenue, said Deputy R. Sanchez.
All three were booked into the West Valley Detention Center and released shortly after 8 a.m. following the booking process, the deputy said. A court date has not been set.
Anyone with information can call Deputy Sanchez at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
