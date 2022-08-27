Carjacking, robbery reported at Chili’s
Chino Hills police are searching for up to three suspects responsible for stealing a man’s wallet and car keys and getting away in the victim’s car Sunday night.
Deputies went to the Chili’s Restaurant at 3670 Grand Ave. at 10:06 p.m. on a report of a robbery, Sgt. Narcie Sousa said.
“As the victim walked through the parking lot, he was assaulted from behind by two or three suspects,” the sergeant said. “The suspects demanded the victim give them his wallet and car keys.”
The suspects jumped into the man’s car and drove away. The car was later recovered in Pomona, Sgt. Sousa said.
“The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene,” he said.
Sexual assault suspect arrested
A 27-year-old Chino Hills man wanted in connection with a suspected sexual assault on Aug. 9 was arrested Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Ontario after a struggle with deputies.
Erik Christopher Cervantez was booked on $150,000 bail on suspicion of resisting arrest, oral copulation with force and a probation violation, deputies said.
A woman told Chino Hills police that a man forced himself on her and sexually assaulted her at a home in the 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills, Deputy Julio Vasconcelos said.
The man fled before deputies arrived and they learned he had a probation warrant.
Deputies tracked the man Tuesday night to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Riverside Drive in Ontario, the deputy said.
The suspect ran from deputies and struggled with them once they tried to place him in handcuffs.
Man facing burglary charges
A Chino man arrested last Saturday on suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm is facing burglary charges after Chino police found eight electric scooters at his home during the serving of a search warrant.
Abel Chavez is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Chino police were called at 11:54 a.m. last Saturday to a vehicle versus a pedestrian collision in the 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, finding the pedestrian uninjured but under the influence of alcohol.
He was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and possession of a concealed loaded firearm after officers found the gun inside his backpack, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Officers investigating the case served a search warrant on his home in the 4400 block of Roosevelt Street, finding the suspected stolen scooters, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Mr. Chavez is being held on $150,000 bail, jail records show.
Assault suspect jailed
Chino police arrested a 28-year-old man Monday night on suspicion of pointing a firearm at a family member during an argument in the 15900 block of Blueberry Avenue in Chino.
Weixu Gong, of Chino, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He was released on bail at 5:11 a.m. Wednesday, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Officers were called to the house at 11:57 p.m. on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“Mr. Gong was taken into custody without incident,” the sergeant said. “During the investigation, officers located and seized three firearms.”
DUI patrols in Chino, Chino Hills
The Chino and Chino Hills police departments will seek drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5 under a specialized patrol operation funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“There is never a good excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair,” said Chino Hills Deputy Sokly Chau. “Police ask residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families by buckling up, avoiding distractions behind the wheel, following the speed limit, and not driving impaired.”
Information: Chino Police, (909) 628-1234; Chino Hills Police, (909) 364-2000.
Community Academy to begin
Chino Police will host a Fall Community Academy for residents 18 and over to get an overview of Chino Police Department operations.
The 10-week course will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15 through Nov. 17. The deadline to submit an application is Monday, Sept. 5.
Residents will learn different aspects of Chino Police work through presentations, demonstrations and hands-on activities including patrol operations, SWAT, K9, and crisis negotiations.
Participants will need to pass a minimal background check. Information: chinopd.wufoo.com/forms/po1nuh00lokccb/.
