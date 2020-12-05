DUI suspected in crash
A 25-year-old Los Angeles man was jailed Thanksgiving night on suspicion of driving under the influence after a head-on crash on Olympic View Drive near Meadowcrest Drive in Chino Hills, the Chino Hills Police Department reported.
Ttavis Brooks was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injuries, obstruction of a police officer and child cruelty, said Sgt. Michael Warrick.
“Multiple juveniles (in the suspect’s car) were transported to the hospital with serious injuries,” the sergeant said.
Chino Hills police were called at 9:33 p.m. to the scene to find several people inside Mr. Brooks’ car injured, and three people in the other car with minor to moderate injuries.
Wrong-way crash injures three
Three men from Chino Hills were injured and one person was killed early last Saturday morning after a head-on crash caused by a suspected intoxicated wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 in Castaic, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall office.
The identities of the three Chino Hills men were not given, but they are in their 20s, authorities said.
Guadalupe Padillaperez, 22, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department jail records.
He is being held on $200,000 bail.
The suspect was driving a Ford Focus south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 around 2:45 a.m. near Templin Highway when it struck a Honda Accord head on.
A passenger in the Ford died from injuries suffered in the collision, authorities said.
Castaic is located about 75 miles northwest of Chino Hills.
Suspect jailed for lewd acts
A 38-year-old Chino Hills man was jailed Nov. 21 on suspicion of committing lewd acts on a child, the Chino Hills Police Department reported on Saturday.
Leyder Enrique Hernandez Gonzales was booked on $250,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He was arrested at 12:10 a.m. in the 4200 block of Gird Avenue in Chino Hills on a felony charge of lewd acts on a child under age 14, according to Deputy F. Figueroa and Detective S. Kessler.
Chino Hills deputies met with the unidentified child who stated a man had sexually assaulted her.
“Through investigations, it was determined the incidents occurred in a home in Chino Hills,” authorities said. “At the conclusion of the interview, Mr. Hernandez Gonzalez was arrested and booked.”
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
Chino Police receive grant
Chino Police Department received an $80,407 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to improve its processes to collect and report traffic data.
“Accurate and timely data is critical to the safety of our roads,” Sgt. Ted Olden said. “This funding will help paint a clearer picture of our biggest traffic safety issues.”
Grant funds can be used to develop a new, or update an existing, electronic crash reporting system with software that is able to submit data to the California Highway Patrol’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, and develop an electronic citation system.
The grant program runs through Sept. 30, 2021.
The grant was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.