Chino Police Department
Wednesday, May 6
Bicycle theft, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, midnight.
Forgery of a narcotics prescription, 12400 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 7:54 a.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 9:08 a.m.
Shoplifting, 7800 block of Pine Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 1:34 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 3:50 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of Yorba Avenue, 6 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:41 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Central Avenue and Columbus Street, 8:54 p.m.
Thursday, May 7
Theft from motor vehicles, 12700 block of Wright Avenue, 8 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:19 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:51 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 8700 block of Merrill Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 7000 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 5:38 p.m.
Friday, May 8
Obtain money by false pretenses, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 12:50 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11500 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:41 a.m.
Forgery, 14300 block of Pipeline Avenue, 2:38 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:58 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:27 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:17 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:57 p.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 9
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 4600 block of Edison Avenue, 8:14 a.m.
Robbery, 13100 block of 11th Street, 11:11 a.m.
Burglary, 5300 block of G Street, 12:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 4300 block of Chino Avenue, 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 10
Robbery, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:30 a.m.
Assault, Central Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 8:17 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:18 a.m.
Theft, 4100 block of Edison Avenue, 11:58 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Lester Avenue, 3:13 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 5:22 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5700 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:14 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3500 block of Placentia Court, 11:53 p.m.
Monday, May 11
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15900 block of Mountain Avenue, 4 a.m.
Theft, 8600 block of Autumn Path Street, 5:45 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:42 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14900 block of La Palma Road, 9:30 a.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Canary Court, 7:17 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 10:06 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 11 p.m.
Tuesday, May 12
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Carjacking, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13000 block of Fourth Street, 5:33 p.m.
Wednesday, May 13
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11800 block of Butterfield Avenue, 3:56 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 12800 block of Oaks Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:02 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, May 6
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:15 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14100 block of Deerbrook Lane, 7:22 a.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:49 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16400 block of Canyon Hills Road, 12:20 p.m.
Vandalism, 2400 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 12:58 p.m.
Identity theft, 3100 block of Champion Street, 1:33 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, 4:03 p.m.
Trespassing, 15100 block of Hibiscus Avenue, 6:38 p.m.
Theft, La Sierra and Monteverde drives, 6:39 p.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Pepperwood Lane, 9:31 p.m.
Thursday, May 7
Burglary, 4800 block of Sapphire Road, 6:56 a.m.
Identity theft, 15700 block of Ponderosa Lane, 12:42 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:23 p.m.
Friday, May 8
Assault, 3100 block of Wildwood Court, 4:45 p.m.
Theft, 3500 block of Terrace Drive, 5:28 p.m.
Saturday, May 9
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 8:18 a.m.
Identity theft, 16700 block of Elk Horn Avenue, 3:51 p.m.
Assault, 15200 block of Murray Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
Burglary, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 6:25 p.m.
Sunday, May 10
Burglary, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 2:04 a.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Pipeline and Eucalyptus avenues, 2:34 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, noon.
Stolen license plate, 2400 block of Moon Dust Drive, 12:16 p.m.
Monday, May 11
Carrying a concealed firearm, 14900 block of Camden Avenue, 4:34 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 12:27 p.m.
Vandalism, 1500 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 12:39 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 1:27 p.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 7:19 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 11:44 p.m.
Tuesday, May 12
Vandalism, 3200 block of Paisley Street, 9:55 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14200 block of Spring Vista Lane, 5:14 p.m.
