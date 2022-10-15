Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Assault, 13000 block of Oaks Avenue, 1:32 a.m.
Arson, 15300 block of El Prado Road, 1:41 a.m.
Vandalism, 15200 block of Van Vliet Avenue, 4 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Russell Avenue, 4:55 a.m.
Unlawful registration or license plates to avoid compliance, 5000 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:08 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12500 block of Central Avenue, noon.
Theft, 4100 block of Bernardo Court, 12:15 p.m.
Assault, 17500 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:51 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 5:12 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3900 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:43 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Mail theft, 12800 block of Santa Anita Place, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:45 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6700 block of Homan Street, 4 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6000 block of C Street, 4:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4600 block of Pilgrim Court, 6:53 a.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Cherry Avenue, 10 a.m.
Burglary, 12700 block of Reservoir Street, 11:01 a.m.
Theft of a trailer, Philadelphia Street and Ramona Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
Assault, 4900 block of Edison Avenue, 2:24 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3900 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:48 p.m.
Assault, 12800 block of Concord Avenue, 3:51 p.m.
Assault, 6100 block of Salem Street, 4:57 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6700 block of Luna Street, 6 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:34 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Burglary, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 12:26 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Grand and Roswell avenues, 2:09 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6600 block of Alfonso Drive, 4:27 a.m.
Driving under the influence of drugs, 14000 block of Central Avenue, 9:23 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:16 p.m.
Indecent exposure, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:47 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:49 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Columbus Street, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11900 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Theft, 12500 block of Ross Avenue, 2 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 2:55 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 2:59 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:35 a.m.
Vandalism, 13000 block of Third Street, 10:34 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3500 block of Walnut Avenue, 12:21 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:34 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:48 p.m.
Vandalism, 12100 block of Bridger Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:59 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 15000 block of Euclid Avenue, 8:43 p.m.
Vandalism, 6800 block of Gird Street, 11 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6300 block of Yale Street, 11:36 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Assault, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 12:07 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, 6300 block of Prescott Court, 12:09 a.m.
Theft, 12900 block of Sterling Avenue, 12:52 a.m.
Assault, 4600 block of Oceanside Drive, 1:23 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 7:40 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 7:28 a.m.
Theft, 12700 block of Third Street, 8:39 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:37 a.m.
Vandalism, 13700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
Vandalism, 12300 block of Lime Place, 3:03 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of East End Avenue, 12:10 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13600 block of Norton Avenue, 5:46 a.m.
Theft, 13800 block of Norton Avenue, 9:56 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 5:55 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6200 block of Verdugo Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Theft, 14200 block of Mountain Avenue, 3 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
Assault, 6700 block of Stonegate Drive, 4:42 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Orange Court, 7:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7:57 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:28 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Possession of a controlled substance, Bayberry Drive and Zenobia Lane, 1:06 a.m.
Burglary, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 6:12 a.m.
Assault, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9:55 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Fraud, 5700 block of Parkhurst Court, 9:39 a.m.
Burglary, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:36 p.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:14 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Identity theft, 16800 block of Tamarind Court, 9:30 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6700 block of Ranchwood Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
Identity theft, 15500 block of Tern Street, 11:15 a.m.
Pick pocket, 13300 block of Woodsorrel Road, 1:53 p.m.
Drunk in public, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:28 p.m.
Assault, 3800 block of Bayberry Drive, 6:16 p.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:41 p.m.
Drunk in public, 14800 block of Pipeline Avenue, 10:47 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Stolen vehicle, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 1:28 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 9:36 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Under the influence, 2100 block of Paseo Grande, 11:40 a.m.
Assault, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 3:58 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:46 a.m.
Identity theft, 16200 block of Avalon Court, 5:13 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Burglary, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:36 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Pine Avenue, 11:13 a.m.
Robbery, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:10 p.m.
Vandalism, 3400 block of Terrace Drive, 5:31 p.m.
Assault, 3700 block of Glen Ridge Drive, 8:50 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Avenida Hacienda and Fawn Path Road, 10:26 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Eucalyptus Avenue and Peyton Drive, 11:36 p.m.
