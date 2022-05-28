Child annoyance suspect arrested
A 29-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested Wednesday by Chino police officers, two days after a young girl reported she was walking home from school and a man inside a truck pulled up next to her and asked her to get inside several times.
Jose Arias Lopez is being held on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of contacting a minor to commit a sex crime, police said.
Chino police received several calls about a child annoyance suspect near Riverside Drive and San Antonio Avenue at 4:38 p.m.
“Officers learned that the juvenile victim was walking home from school when she noticed an older Ford truck stopped at San Antonio and Riverside,” police said in a statement. “The driver of the truck pulled alongside the victim and asked her several times to get in the truck as he drove next to her.”
Police said the suspect made lewd gestures at the young girl.
Two drivers pulled their cars over to assist the girl and called Chino police.
One person followed the suspect in their car and was able to police the truck’s license plate to Chino police dispatchers, police said.
On Wednesday, the suspect was found and arrested in the 12100 block of Ramona Avenue.
Theft, pursuit suspect arrested
Two Los Angeles County men and two juveniles were arrested May 20 after thefts at two clothing stores in Chino and a short pursuit that ended in the 3400 block of Chino Avenue near the 71 Freeway.
Aaron Keion Matthews, 20, of Palmdale and Jeronte Davon Rivers, 19, of Lancaster, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Mr. Rivers was booked on $1 million bail on suspicion of committing a felony while on bail, conspiracy, burglary, grand theft and organized retail theft, jail records show.
Mr. Matthews was booked on $500,000 bail on suspicion of conspiracy, grand theft and organized retail theft, records indicate.
The two juveniles were released to their guardians, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Their names, ages and city of residences were not released because of their ages.
Chino police were called at 4:11 p.m. to Marshall’s at 3383 Grand Ave. on a report of a theft. The suspects fled in a vehicle and were seen going inside a TJ Maxx store at 4040 Grand Ave., Sgt. Jacquez said.
“They were seen exiting the store with stolen merchandise and fled,” the sergeant said. “Officers located and attempted an enforcement stop of the vehicle as it exited the shopping center, however, the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.”
The driver pulled over on Chino Avenue near the 71 Freeway.
“Officers recovered $2,300 worth of stolen merchandise from Marshall’s, and $650 worth of stolen merchandise from TJ Maxx,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Two-acre brush fire erupts
Chino Valley Fire District and CalFire firefighters extinguished a two-acre brush fire Monday afternoon in an open field near Butterfield Ranch Road on the east side of the 71 Freeway. The cause of the 12:30 p.m. fire remains under investigation. A CalFire water-dropping helicopter was used, and Chino Valley Fire crews remained on scene throughout the afternoon dousing hot spots.
No injuries were reported.
Deputy unit, car collide in Hills
A Chino Hills sheriff’s deputy patrol unit and a car collided early Sunday morning at Soquel Canyon Parkway and Butterfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
The deputy and the driver of the car were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the 2:20 a.m. crash.
The patrol unit, an SUV-type vehicle, suffered major front end damaged.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Chino Hills Police Department.
18 cited in operation
Deputies issued 18 citations to drivers and one was arrested for an outstanding warrant during a May 20 motorcycle safety enforcement operation in Chino Hills.
Five drivers were cited for stop sign violations, three for light equipment, two for unsafe lane changes, three for improper license plate, one for expired registration, three for improper turn signals and one for improper traffic devices.
DUI patrol today in Chino Hills
Chino Hills police will conduct a city-wide DUI patrol operation from 6 p.m. today (May 28) through 2 a.m. Sunday, May 29.
“We want everyone to be as safe as possible, especially when they are on the road,” Deputy Sokly Chau said.
Funding for the operation comes from a grant by the California Office and Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
