Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Stolen vehicle, 11900 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 2:50 a.m.
Robbery, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12600 block of Colony Street, 9 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14100 block of Yorba Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15600 block of El Prado Road, 3 p.m.
Fictitious check, 5400 block of Adams Court, 4:01 p.m.
Identity theft, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:09 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 11800 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 7 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Jacaranda Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Lost property, 12900 block of 14th Street, 11:13 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:50 a.m.
Identity theft, 13800 block of Roswell Avenue, 11:07 a.m.
Vandalism, 13000 block of 14th Street, 1:19 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13100 block of 18th Street, 1:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 1:32 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:12 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4600 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 3:10 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4600 block of Terry Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
Burglary, 14100 block of Albers Way, 4:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:47 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:39 p.m.
Theft, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 10 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
Theft from motor vehicles, 12300 block of Tioga Court, 2:02 a.m.
Burglary, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 4 a.m.
Burglary from a garage, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 5 a.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Edison Avenue, 12:13 p.m.
Theft, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2:12 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
Assault, 7000 block of Angora Street, 2:48 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14th Street and Riverside Drive, 4 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 6:12 p.m.
Theft, 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, 8 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 9 p.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:14 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Shoplifting, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 7:09 a.m.
Vandalism, 4300 block of Heather Circle, 3:26 p.m.
Burglary, 12200 block of Benson Avenue, 4 p.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Hastings Court, 6:44 p.m.
Assault, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:12 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Raintree Place, 9:51 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 10:39 p.m.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:03 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4400 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:06 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:47 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13800 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4400 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 10:14 a.m.
Vandalism, 6800 block of Joy Street, 10:40 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6900 block of Joy Street, 3 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 7:59 p.m.
Assault, 4100 block of Chino Avenue, 8:18 p.m.
Assault, 6800 block of Joy Street, 8:25 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12700 block of Wright Avenue, 9 p.m.
Sexual assault, 13100 block of Third Street, 9:49 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 8
Obtain money by false pretenses, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Branding Iron Place, 7:55 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Yorba Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14800 block of Central Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:44 a.m.
Robbery, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 3:47 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:27 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 13700 block of Dogwood Court, 10:36 a.m.
Fictitious check, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:18 a.m.
Attempted murder, 5200 block of G Street, 7:22 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Identity theft, 5400 block of Guardian Way, midnight,.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:36 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Ramona and Schaefer avenues, 1:45 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:46 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 17800 block of Lone Ranger Trail, 6:31 a.m.
Attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, 16800 block of Opal Drive, 8:06 a.m.
Trespassing, 15500 block of Duke Avenue, 3:47 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:41 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Vandalism, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 8:24 a.m.
Burglary, Los Serranos Country Club Drive and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 8:44 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:38 a.m.
Theft, 3300 block of Organdy Lane, 11:06 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:02 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13500 block Monte Royale Drive, 6:18 p.m.
Trespassing, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:24 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
Stolen vehicle, 3700 block of Casheen Drive, 5:10 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16400 block of Garnet Way, 9:25 a.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Valle Vista Drive, 10:35 a.m.
Theft, 14300 block of Spring Crest Drive, 6:22 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Woodview Road and Pipeline Avenue, 7:17 p.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Bayberry Drive, 7:22 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Vandalism, 14000 block of City Center Drive, 8:56 a.m.
Assault, 4300 block of Saint Andrews Drive, 2:29 p.m.
Burglary, 2200 block of Monteverde Drive, 5:09 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15100 block of Monterey Avenue, 8:21 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 8
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive, 8:48 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 10:29 a.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Chino Hills Parkway and Monte Vista Avenue, 11:21 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15600 block of Country Club Drive, 3:36 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15700 block of Country Club Drive, 6:22 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15800 block of Antelope Drive, 8:33 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 4:01 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Cozzens Avenue, 5:04 a.m.
Fraud, 15000 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 11 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 11:10 a.m.
Burglary, 2000 block of Avenida Hacienda, 3:50 p.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of Sundown Lane, 4:06 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13400 block of Montserrat Court, 5:19 p.m.
Theft, 3200 block of Oakshire Lane, 8:51 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 11:20 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Fraud, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 2:36 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:20 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:43 a.m.
Vandalism, Peyton Drive and Bedford Lane, 11:45 a.m.
