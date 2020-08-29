Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Sexual assault, 6400 block of Ortega Court, midnight.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:11 a.m.
Robbery, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 9:35 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
Burglary, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Theft, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:48 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:29 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 15800 block of Cortland Avenue, 3:31 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 5:22 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:15 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 10 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 5:20 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 16000 block of Fern Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 21
Vandalism, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of 13th Street, 12:34 p.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 6:28 p.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of Colony Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 3900 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:59 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Possession of drug materials, 12900 block of Euclid Avenue, 12900 block of Euclid Avenue, 1:42 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:54 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:44 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 8600 block of Celebration Street, 6 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13100 block of Benson Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6800 block of Lunt Street, 8 p.m.
Vandalism, 12200 block of Telephone Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Possession of drug materials, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:10 a.m.
Vandalism, 16200 block of Navigator Avenue, noon.
Mail theft, 13500 block of Zivi Avenue, 4:38 p.m.
Theft, 13900 block of Yorba Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 24
Possession of drug materials, Ramona and Walnut avenues, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 4500 block of Riverside Drive, 1:15 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 13500 block of Scarborough Place, 3:21 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14100 block of Telephone Avenue, 5:44 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13200 block of Don Julian Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of East End Avenue, 5:27 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Fern Avenue, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Identity theft, 12700 block of 17th Street, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:43 a.m.
Theft, 12800 block of Benson Avenue, 8:42 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:58 a.m.
Burglary, 12200 block of Roswell Avenue, 3:01 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:04 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:01 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Reservoir Street, 3:50 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:10 a.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 6:40 p.m.
Vandalism, 5500 block of Guardian Way, 9:56 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Thursday, Aug. 20
Identity theft, 14000 block of Ravenwood Drive, 1:23 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 5:14 p.m.
Negligent discharge of a firearm, 16800 block of Sumach Lane, 7:48 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 21
Assault, 3700 block of Teak Lane, 8:54 a.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Delancey Court, 11:03 a.m.
Fraud, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:02 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Vandalism, Pipeline Avenue and Val Vista Drive, 7:40 a.m.
Trespassing, 16600 block of Mesa Oak Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Eucalyptus Avenue and Foxglove Drive, 4:43 p.m.
Assault, Grand Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 8:32 p.m.
Vandalism, 16300 block of Whitefield Court, 10:06 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 10:51 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 24
Stolen vehicle, 5700 block of Silver Sage Court, 3:03 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:37 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Under the influence, 2600 block of Lookout Circle, 4:10 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 3:29 p.m.
Identity theft, 3100 block of Sunset Vista Court, 3:34 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Identity theft, 15700 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 5:29 p.m.
Vandalism, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 5:46 p.m.
