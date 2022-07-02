Chino Police Department
Wednesday, June 22
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 12:21 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4900 block of G Street, 1:53 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 7900 block of McCarty Road, 6 a.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:50 a.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:54 a.m.
Possession of fireworks without a permit, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:37 p.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Jacaranda Avenue, 6:29 p.m.
Theft, 12300 block of Russell Avenue, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 23
Assault with a firearm on a person, 12900 block of 13th Street, 3:42 a.m.
Assault, 12900 block of 13th Street, 3:42 a.m.
Robbery, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 5:58 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of Pine Avenue, 7:26 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
Assault, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:21 p.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Yorba Avenue, 8 p.m.
Child abuse, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6700 block of Truman Street, 10 p.m.
Theft, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 11 p.m.
Friday, June 24
Possession of a controlled substance, 15200 block of Central Avenue, 1:13 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:53 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:24 p.m.
Theft, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 7900 block of Southpoint Street, 5:53 p.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 9:45 p.m.
Assault, 5100 block of Union Street, 10:28 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
Assault, 5100 block of Union Street, 1:14 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:31 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 9 a.m.
Driving under the influence within 10 years of a prior felony DUI conviction, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:19 p.m.
Assault on a child, 12500 block of Ross Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
Theft, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Assault with a firearm on a person, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 10:48 p.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 11 p.m.
Sunday, June 26
Assault, 6500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 3:58 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 8:59 a.m.
Robbery, 15900 block of Main Street, 10:46 a.m.
Indecent exposure, 12400 block of San Antonio Avenue, 11:51 a.m.
Unlawful registration or license plates to avoid compliance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
Theft, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4900 block of Lincoln Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
Monday, June 27
Stolen vehicle, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 8 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:03 p.m.
Theft, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 3:23 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11400 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:14 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28
Possession of marijuana for sale, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 2:47 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29
Identity theft, 15800 block of Aviation Court, 10:43 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 4:24 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, June 22
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13300 block of Skyhawk Court, 8:10 a.m.
Burglary, 5300 block of Pine Avenue, 10:25 p.m.
Thursday, June 23
Possession of narcotics, Eucalyptus Avenue and Rancho Hills Drive, 1:54 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 3:47 a.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 18000 block of Lariat Drive, 5:22 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 17700 block of Antherium Drive, 7:24 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Pine Avenue, 7:26 a.m.
Assault, Ramona Avenue and Fairway Boulevard, 3:40 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Peyton Drive and Chino Avenue, 7:38 p.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Honeysuckle Drive, 9:58 p.m.
Friday, June 24
Vandalism, 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 4:09 a.m.
Assault, 14900 block of Camden Avenue, 8:18 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 9:08 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Village Drive, 10:57 a.m.
Identity theft, 13800 block of Monteverde Drive, 3:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2200 block of Grand Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
Drunk in public, Medina Avenue and Peyton Drive, 10:04 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Chino Hills Parkway and Falling Star Lane, 3:43 a.m.
Assault with a knife, 5000 block of Los Serranos Road, 1:44 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:01 p.m.
Sunday, June 26
Possession of drug materials, 16800 block of Rosemary Lane, 6:31 a.m.
Assault, 3700 block of Casheen Drive, 10:26 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 11 a.m.
Trespassing, 3700 block of Casheen Drive, 1:25 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16600 block of Longacre Avenue, 2:11 p.m.
Theft, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
Assault on a child, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:42 p.m.
Vandalism, 2100 block of Calle Bienvenida, 7:36 p.m.
Monday, June 27
Negligent discharge of a firearm, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 12:13 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:17 a.m.
Theft, 16100 block of Pebble Beach Lane, 8:29 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:47 a.m.
Theft, 15900 block of Avenal Court, 9:57 a.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:38 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28
Burglary, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 3:29 a.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:11 a.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 9:54 a.m.
Theft, 4100 block of Village Drive, 10:10 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 11:13 a.m.
Burglary, 1400 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 4:39 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 3500 block of Grand Avenue, 9:54 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29
Under the influence, Peyton Drive and Chino Hills Parkway, 2:40 a.m.
Burglary, 1900 block of Nordic Avenue, 11:39 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.