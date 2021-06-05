Illegal gambling arrests made
Chino Hills police arrested two men and a woman after an illegal gambling establishment was found inside a home in the 11000 block of San Felipe Avenue in the unincorporated area of Chino.
Jessue Guerrero Bolinger, 25, of Chino; Orlando Garcia Ordaz, 26, of Pomona; and Athena Acevas, 32, of Fontana were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of operating illegal gambling.
Deputies served a search warrant at 11 a.m. Wednesday and found the illegal gambling.
Mr. Ordaz is also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and Ms. Acevas was found to have an outstanding warrant for willful cruelty to a child, deputies said.
Man accused of molesting teen
A 41-year-old Moreno Valley man was arrested May 20 by Chino Police on suspicion of sexually molesting a 14-year-old female relative.
Hector Gaona is being held on $350,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino Police responded to a report of a sexual molestation at 11:02 a.m. May 19, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“Officers learned that a 14-year-old girl was sexually molested by a relative in February,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “Based on the circumstances, detectives from the Chino Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau and assumed the investigation.”
Mr. Ganoa was arrested at 9:34 a.m. May 20 at the Chino Police Department, 5450 Guardian Way.
BB gun discharged, causing damage
Chino police are seeking information on the person who fired a pellet or BB gun into the air May 24, shattering the windshield of a parked car in the 5900 block of Olvera Street in Chino.
Officers were called at 5:04 p.m. on a vandalism report, learning the windshield of a car had been damaged by a pellet gun or BB gun.
“The investigation determined that this was an isolated incident and not believed to be connected to the recent incidents along the California State Route 91,” Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
No arrests have been made in the Chino incident.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234.
Stolen car suspect arrested
Chino Hills police jailed a 38-year-old Ontario woman May 27 on suspicion of possessing a stolen car during a traffic stop at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Aileen Cooper was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of vehicle theft, said Deputy Julio Vasconcelos. A passenger inside the vehicle was released at the scene.
Deputies learned a stolen 1998 GMC Jimmy had entered Chino Hills around 8:40 a.m. and spotted the vehicle at Boys Republic Drive and Grand Avenue, near the Panera Bread restaurant.
“The vehicle was reported stolen out of Upland and the owner identified Ms. Cooper as the person who took the vehicle,” Deputy Vasconcelos said.
Man jailed in assault
A 20-year-old patient at Canyon Ridge Hospital in Chino was arrested May 22 on suspicion of assaulting another patient, Chino Police said.
John Patrick Dukes, of Ponte Verde, Florida, was booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Chino police were called at 7:34 p.m. to the hospital at 5353 G St. on a report of an assault, learning one man tried to suffocate another patient with a pillow, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
The pillow was covering the patient’s face for several seconds.
“The victim of the assault did not suffer any injuries,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Suspect faces attempted murder
Police in Chino arrested a 27-year-old Chino man May 19 on suspicion of attempted murder after his girlfriend was strangled during an argument.
Dario Cosme Plascencia was booked without bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino police officers went to a home in the 12600 block of Anthony Place at 2:35 p.m. on a report of a domestic dispute, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“During the investigation, officers learned (the suspect) strangled his girlfriend,” the sergeant said.
Mr. Plascencia is also facing charges of domestic abuse, records show.
He is scheduled to appear in a San Bernardino County courtroom on Friday, June 25.
Concealed firearm found in car
Chino Hills police arrested a 25-year-old Pomona man Monday morning after a concealed firearm was found inside a car during a traffic stop at Mission Boulevard and Monte Vista Avenue in the county area of Montclair.
Tori Phillip Scieneaux was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Mr. Scieneaux was released on bail at 9:16 p.m. the same day, jail records show.
Deputies stopped a driver at 10:16 a.m. for vehicle code violations, and the driver was found to be unlicensed, said Deputy E. Hernandez.
A gun was found concealed in the driver’s pocket he said.
The gun was loaded and had been reported stolen from Las Vegas.
