Board of officers named
Chino Valley Fire District board members Mike Kreeger and John DeMonaco will serve as board president and vice president, respectively, starting Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Mr. Kreeger was vice president in 2021 and will take over as president, replacing Sarah Ramos-Evinger.
The board voted 4-0 on the nominations for president and vice president with board member Winn Williams abstaining on both votes.
Mr. Kreeger has served on the fire board since 2013. His current term expires in 2022. Mr. DeMonaco was first elected to the board in 2006. His term expires in 2024.
‘Vote by district’ meeting Nov. 17
Chino Valley Fire District board members will continue discussing its transition from an at-large election to district elections during its 6 p.m. meeting Wednesday, Nov. 17 at administration headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
With the “vote by district” rule, the fire district’s area will be split into five divisions and one person from each division will serve as a board of director.
Sarah Ramos-Evinger, John DeMonaco and Mike Kreeger live in Chino Hills and Harvey Luth and Winn Williams are Chino residents.
Currently, the only stipulation to run for the board is to live in the Chino Valley Fire District’s jurisdiction of the cities of Chino and Chino Hills and the unincorporated area of Chino.
The cities of Chino and Chino Hills already conduct district elections and the Chino Valley Unified school district is going through the process.
The fire district will hold public hearings on Wednesdays, Nov. 17 and Dec. 8 prior to two maps that will be drafted between Dec. 9 and Jan. 6.
Another public hearing will be held Jan. 12, 2022, to review the draft maps and discuss the election sequence.
On Feb. 9, a review of the final draft map will be discussed and board members are expected to approve a map at its March 9 meeting.
Fire board members have until April 17 to complete the transition to district elections, a fire staff report states.
Information: Chino Valley Fire District, (909) 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
Motorcyclist killed in crash
A motorcyclist from Chino Hills was killed after she hit a freeway guard rail in South El Monte, was ejected and then struck by a white four-door sedan.
The driver of the sedan fled the scene and remains at large, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Candace Ostler was on a 2019 Harley Davidson at 7:25 p.m. transitioning from the westbound 60 Freeway to the northbound 605 Freeway when she struck the guardrail. She and her motorcycle came to a stop in the No. 5-lane of the freeway where she was struck by the car, investigators said.
Anyone with information can call the California Highway Patrol’s Baldwin Park office at (562) 868-0503.
Traffic stop leads to arrests
A man and woman from Chino were jailed early Tuesday morning after Chino Hills deputies found narcotics and a 9mm “ghost” gun in their car during a traffic stop.
Leonsio Randall Gomez, 29, and Jessica Gomez, 25, were each booked on $90,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Deputies stopped a vehicle at Woodview Road and Medlar Lane at 2:46 a.m. for vehicle code violations and a deputy spotted contraband in plain sight and conducted a search of the vehicle, Deputy R. Sanchez said.
“During the search, the deputy located a 9mm ghost gun, over $7,000 in cash, approximately two ounces of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and a large sum of individual baggies,” Deputy Sanchez said.
The pair was expected to appear in West Valley Superior Court on Friday, jail records show.
Molestation suspect jailed
Chino Hills police arrested a 23-year-old Pomona man Nov. 5 on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
Robert Emanuel Hernandez is being held on $500,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, sodomy with a victim under age 10 and oral copulation with a victim under age 10, jail records show.
Deputies inside the Chino Hills Police Department talked with a person on Oct. 22 who reported the sexual abuse, Sgt. Narcie Sousa said.
Mr. Hernandez was arrested Nov. 5 at his home in Pomona, the sergeant said.
No other details were released.
Child porn suspect arrested
A 29-year-old Chino Hills woman is facing child pornography charges after she was arrested Nov. 4 at a home in the 14600 block of Chisholm Trail in Chino Hills.
Krystee Iolani Kamekona was booked on suspicion of possession of child pornography into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
She was released at 8:42 a.m. Nov. 5 after posting $25,000 bail, jail records show.
The Chino Hills Police Department’s Multiple Enforcement Team served a search warrant at 10:44 a.m. at the Chisholm Trail home during their investigation into felony child pornography, said Sgt. Ian Golditch.
“The investigation began from a social media notification about child pornography that was downloaded from the internet,” the sergeant said.
Anyone with information can call the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000 or (909) 364-2042. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
One arrested in DUI operation
One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and 22 others were cited during a Chino Hills Police Department DUI patrol operation Oct. 30 and 31 in the city.
Chino Hills Police plan to hold a series of similar patrols in the coming months.
Funding for the patrol operation comes from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
