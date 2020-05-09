Transient arrested twice in four days
A 34-year-old transient from Pomona was arrested April 30 by the Chino Hills Police Department and on May 3 by the Chino Police Department and released from the jail within hours each time because of the state’s $0 bail policy for most misdemeanor and felony arrestees.
Edward Jonathan Drake arrested by Chino Hills Police at 3:35 p.m. after deputies located a stolen car in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 13251 Peyton Drive, said Deputy K. Phaphui.
“The vehicle was reported stolen in Chino the previous day,” the deputy said.
Deputies arrested the driver on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and was released the same day.
Chino Police arrested Mr. Drake at 4:22 p.m. May 3 in the 3500 block of County Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, a bladed weapon and burglary tools, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
Officers were on patrol on County Road when they saw two suspicious men and searched them with their consent, she said.
Mr. Drake was taken to the West Valley Detention Center and was released at 8:58 p.m. the same day, jail records show.
Bids sought for fire station remodel
Chino Valley Fire District will accept bids for the remodeling of staff bathrooms and flooring replacement for Station 66 at 13707 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Bids will be accepted until 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at fire district headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center. Bidders can obtain a copy of the contract and official bidding forms at district headquarters or online at cvifd.org under the “Request for Proposals” link.
Information: 902-5260.
