DUI suspected in crash
Chino police jailed an 18-year-old Bloomington woman Oct. 23 on suspicion of DUI after a three-car crash at Mountain and Walnut avenues in Chino.
Jocelyn Sarhai Freyrenava was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. She was released from the jail at 9:26 a.m. the next day according to San Bernardino County court records.
Police were called at 8:17 p.m. on a report of a three-car crash, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“It was discovered that Ms. Freyrenava was driving northbound on Mountain Avenue and ran a red light, striking two other vehicles in the intersection,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
One of the other drivers, a 20-year-old man from Upland, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
“No other injuries were reported,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “The intersection remained closed for a period of time while traffic officers investigated the collision.”
26th CIM inmate dies from COVID
A 26th inmate at the California Institution for Men in Chino died from complications of COVID-19, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The unidentified inmate died Oct. 26 at an undisclosed hospital.
“No additional information is being provided to protect individual medical privacy,” according to a state prison statement.
The prison at 14901 Central Ave. currently has 26 inmates actively positive for the virus.
Since March, 1,412 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus. Nearly 1,325 inmates have recovered and 36 were released from the prison while active with the virus. At the California Institution for Women in Chino, 353 inmates have tested positive and one inmate and one staff member have died from the virus, state numbers show.
Three hundred and forty two inmates have recovered.
Fire board to meet Nov. 18
Chino Valley Fire District board members rescheduled their Wednesday, Nov. 11 meeting to Wednesday, Nov. 18 because of the Veteran’s Day holiday.
Board members usually meet at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month.
Meetings have taken place at the Chino Valley Fire District Training Center at 5092 Schaefer Ave. in Chino for several months because the facility is larger than the board room at the fire administration building to easier accommodate social distancing guidelines.
The fire district will publish its agenda for the Nov. 18 meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12. Information: 902-5260.
