Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Apple Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 11:10 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:29 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
Burglary, 6100 block of Breckinridge Court, 3:18 p.m.
Theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 4:02 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 5:32 p.m.
Child abuse, 11900 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 5:41 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13500 block of Devonshire Lane, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Burglary, 15700 block of Euclid Avenue, 3 a.m.
Burglary, 13300 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6:59 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 8000 block of Garden Park Street, 8:13 a.m.
Burglary, 15000 block of La Palma Drive, 8:17 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5900 block of Vicente Street, 8:33 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
Unlawful vehicle registration with intent to avoid compliance, 12500 block of Mountain Avenue, 8:47 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 13500 block of Frady Avenue, 10:57 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12500 block of Jalepeno Place, 11:15 a.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Evergreen Court, 11:30 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 12:15 p.m.
Robbery, 13200 block of Second Street, 1:57 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:40 p.m.
Vandalism, 13400 block of Mashona Avenue, 5 p.m.
Burglary, 6600 block of Eisenhower Court, 5:30 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
Vandalism, El Prado Road and Central Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:08 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:22 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of Russell Avenue, 7:40 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
Vandalism, 15800 block of Approach Avenue, 1 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 1:40 a.m.
Carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, 12700 block of Magnolia Avenue, 3:39 a.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 5:20 a.m.
Vandalism, 15800 block of Fountain Lane, 10:33 a.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 13500 block of Barkley Place, 3 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Ramona Avenue at the 60 Freeway, 4:02 p.m.
Identity theft, 11600 block of Central Avenue, 4:38 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11600 block of Central Avenue, 4:38 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 6:22 p.m.
Possession of 1,170 marijuana plants, 14300 block of Central Avenue, 11:10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 1:31 a.m.
Carrying a concealed dagger or dirk, Central Avenue and D Street, 2:43 a.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, noon.
Stolen vehicle, 11800 block of Central Avenue, noon.
Disturbance, loud noise, 13000 block of Sixth Street, 2:24 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4300 block of Larkspur Lane, 3 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7:15 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Ramona and Edison avenues, 11:09 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Bicycle theft, 13600 block of Third Street, 2 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 8:28 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12700 block of 18th Street, noon.
Possession of a switchblade, 12900 block of Homestead Place, 12:47 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:42 p.m.
Burglary, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 3 p.m.
Burglary, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 5:11 p.m.
Assault on an emergency personnel, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:34 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of Jalepeno Avenue, 10 p.m.
Robbery, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 11:58 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 10
Burglary, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:39 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 4:09 a.m.
Vandalism 16000 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:11 a.m.
Discharge of a bb gun, 16000 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:11 a.m.
Burglary, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 7:29 a.m.
Burglary, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 2:18 p.m.
Shoplifting, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 2:46 p.m.
Mail theft, 5500 block of Locust Street, 3:35 p.m.
Mail theft, 6000 block of Vicente Street, 7:07 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Assault, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:10 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15900 block of Promontory Road, 8:16 a.m.
Shoplifting, 14300 block of Pleasant Hill Drive, 10:23 a.m.
Vandalism, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:53 a.m.
Vandalism, 15500 block of Esther Street, 1:38 p.m.
Drunk in public, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:26 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4300 block of Los Serranos Boulevard, 7:25 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15300 block of Monterey Avenue, 8:37 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
Stolen vehicle, 4300 block of Village Drive, 5:16 a.m.
Vandalism, 15100 block of Peach Street, 8:08 a.m.
Theft, 15800 block of Madelyn Court, 9:25 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
Theft, 15500 block of Ficus Street, 3:12 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Butterfield Ranch Road, 8:32 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Carrying a concealed firearm, 2400 block of Cottonwood Trail, 2:59 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Ironwood Drive, 8 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 12:24 p.m.
Drunk in public, Ramona Avenue and Bird Farm Road, 3:04 p.m.
Fraud, 14900 block of Chelsea Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
Drunk in public, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:11 p.m.
Fraud, 2100 block of Los Ranchitos Road, 9:06 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Vandalism, 16000 block of Bainbridge Way, 2:49 p.m.
Identity theft, 15300 block of Turquoise Circle North, 9:11 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 10
Theft, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 7:34 a.m.
Under the influence, 15100 block of Hibiscus Avenue, 1:59 p.m.
Identity theft, 3800 block of Alder Place, 4:37 p.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:58 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 3000 block of Venezia Terrace Drive, 8:03 p.m.
