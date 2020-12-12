Nominations sought
Nominations for the 2020 Chino Valley Fire District’s Fred L. Burns Community Service Award will be accepted through midnight Thursday, Dec. 31.
No awards were given in 2007, 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“We either had nominees who do not qualify for the award, or we haven’t received any nominations the past three years,” fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara said.
Submissions can be made online at chinovalleyfire.org, access the Community Relations tab and click on the Fred L. Burns Award header in the dropdown menu.
A tab can also be found on the “hot topics” section of the fire district website on the left-hand side of the page.
“The Fred L. Burns Award was established to recognize an individual who has made a significant contribution to the Chino Valley Fire District in the area of furthering the district’s Mission Statement or who has made a significant contribution to the Chino Valley community in the area of community service in support of public safety,” Mrs. De Guevara said. “The fire district’s mission is to provide exceptional service and safeguard the community.”
Chino Valley Fire board members approved the Fred L. Burns Community Service Award in 1993, and honored board member Fred L. Burns as its first recipient.
He served as an elected board member of the Chino Hills Independent Fire District Board of Directors starting in 1990 until his death in 2000.
Information: chinovalleyfire.org.
Robbery suspect arrested
Chino police arrested a 21-year-old woman last Saturday afternoon, four days after she was accused of assaulting loss prevention officers and getting away with stolen merchandise.
Samantha Monique Romo, of Chino, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. in the 12800 block of Yorba Avenue in Chino, police said. She was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of armed robbery.
Chino police were called at 5 p.m. Dec. 1 to Walmart at 3943 Grand Ave. on a report of a theft, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“Officers determined (the suspect) had stolen merchandise from the business and assaulted loss prevention personnel when confronted about the theft,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “(The suspect) fled the scene with stolen property prior to officers’ arrival.”
Jail records show Ms. Romo was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a conviction of driving on a suspended license.
Driver in pursuit arrested
A 19-year-old Pomona man was arrested at Chino Police Department headquarters Dec. 3 after turning himself in, a day after leading officers on a pursuit.
Jacob Michael Torres was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of felony evading. He was released at 5 a.m. last Saturday after posting $100,000 bail.
Chino police tried to stop the driver for numerous vehicle violations at 5 p.m. Dec. 2 but the driver fled, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“Due to the suspect’s reckless driving and disregard for public safety, the pursuit was discontinued and the suspect was able to evade arrest,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Investigators were able to identify Mr. Torres the next day and he agreed to turn himself in. Jail records show he was arrested at 3:39 p.m.
CHPD offers shopping tips
Chino Hills police said residents can follow several safety tips, and crime prevention techniques, to ensure a safe holiday season.
•Ensure all dark outdoor areas have lights that turn on at dusk or activate by sensors.
•Place gifts inside the residence, where they can’t be seen from the outside.
•Lock vehicles, removing all valuables, after arriving home.
•Use caution anytime there is a stranger at your door.
•Be aware of scams that take advantage of people’s generosity during the holidays.
•When leaving for the holidays, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to watch your home.
•Use timers for lights while you’re away.
•Make arrangements for mail and newspapers.
•Avoid advertising expensive gifts received by compressing large boxes and placing them in a black garbage bag for pickup.
•Document serial numbers for new items, and engrave those without, to help identify them in the event they are stolen.
Information: 364-2000.

