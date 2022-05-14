Sharps collection today
Residents can dispose of used needles, syringes and lancets at a Chino Valley Fire District collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (May 14) at its training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Residents can also dispose of their sharps throughout the year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 1430 Cucamonga Ave. Ontario and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2824 E. W St., San Bernardino.
Information: chinovalley fire.org or (909) 902-5260.
Four arrested at DUI checkpoint
Four drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a Chino Police Department checkpoint May 6 at Riverside Drive and Third Street in Chino.
“The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads,” Chino police said in a statement.
Twenty-eight drivers were cited for driving a car without a license or on a suspended or revoked license, police said. Nine hundred and ninety cars passed through the checkpoint.
Man arrested after chemicals found
Chemicals used to manufacture explosives were seized Tuesday from a storage unit in Claremont, leading to the arrest of a 42-year-old Chino man on suspicion of maintaining explosive equipment without a permit, Chino Police said Thursday.
Charles David Lee was booked on $150,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Officers conducted a traffic stop investigation on a driver around 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Riverside Drive and found narcotics, drug materials and a collapsible baton, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“Officers also discovered evidence of explosive manufacturing inside the vehicle,” the sergeant said.
Mr. Lee was booked into West Valley Detention Center and was released with a citation at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday, jail records indicate.
Detectives from the Chino Police Department armed with a search warrant went to a storage unit being rented by the suspect in Claremont, finding several precursors commonly used to manufacture explosives, Sgt. Jacquez said.
The Ontario Fire Department’s Explosive Ordnance Demolition team was called and seized the chemicals, he said.
A search warrant was later served on the suspect’s apartment in the 5700 block of Riverside Drive where he was taken into custody, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at (909) 628-5501.
192 cited for distracted driving
Chino police issued 192 citations in April for hands-free cell phone violations, the department reported this week.
“Despite repeated efforts to warn drivers about the hands-free cell phone law, some drivers continue to use their phones while operating a vehicle,” Chino Police Traffic Sgt. Scott Trosper said.
Drivers receiving a citation could face a fine for a first-time violation and could add a point to their driving record for a second violation.
California law forbids drivers to hold their phones or electronic devices while driving, which includes using an app, talking or texting, Sgt. Trosper said.
Sunglasses theft leads to arrest
A Los Angeles County resident was arrested May 4 after three pairs of sunglasses valued at more than $1,200 were taken from the Sunglass Hut store at The Shoppes at Chino Hills a week earlier.
Vanessa Parra, 21, of San Dimas, was booked on suspicion of grand theft into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
A second suspect, identified as Everett Johnson Jr., 24, of Azusa, remains at large, police said.
Deputies from the Chino Hills station were called April 26 to the sunglasses store on a report of a theft, learning a man and woman walked inside. The woman distracted a store employee while a man took the sunglasses, Detective Ryan Girard said.
After serving a search warrant at Ms. Parra’s home, deputies found more than $4,000 in stolen sunglasses, the detective said.
Detectives believe the pair may be responsible for several thefts at Sunglass Hut stores around California.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000.
Man suspected in thefts sought
Police in Chino Hills are searching for a 25-year-old Eastvale man they believe committed several home burglary thefts in Chino Hills.
The suspect, identified as Christopher Schofield, was not home when Chino Hills police conducted a probation search May 5 at his home, Detective Ryan Girard said.
Stolen bicycles, power tools, laptop computers and a pressure washer stolen in Chino Hills was found inside the home, Detective Girard said. Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000.
Theft suspect arrested
Chino Hills police jailed a 42-year-old man May 6 on suspicion of stealing an electric vehicle charging cord two days earlier in the 15300 block of Lotus Circle, in the Lago Los Serranos townhomes, in Chino Hills.
The charging cord is valued at more than $950, prompting deputies to write a felony crime report for grand theft, Sgt. Ian Golditch said.
Rudy Perez, a Chino Hills resident, was arrested at 4:03 a.m. in the 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive without incident.
Deputies went to Lotus Circle on Wednesday on a report of the theft and a home camera system recorded the crime, Sgt. Golditch said.
Mr. Perez was booked on $25,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Youth Academy begins June 20
Teens ages 14 to 18 can apply for the Chino Police Department’s Youth Academy, scheduled for Monday, June 20 through Thursday, June 23.
Participants will learn about police operations, dispatch, SWAT, K-9, arrest techniques and take part in demonstrations and presentations, police said. Information: chinopd.wufoo.com/forms/w13u08ozzp60h4.
