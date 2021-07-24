Chino Police Department
Wednesday, July 14
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:51 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11900 block of Vista Avenue, 10 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14200 block of Telephone Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Possession of a switchblade inside a vehicle, 5200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:22 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:38 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14900 block of La Palma Drive, 6:29 p.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 15
Carjacking, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9 a.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
Identity theft, 4800 block of Jackson Court, 1:34 p.m.
Burglary, 6200 block of Walnut Avenue, 6:50 p.m.
Disturbance, 13000 block of Sixth Street, 7:55 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:55 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of 10th Street, 11:05 p.m.
Friday, July 16
Burglary, 4500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 3 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6700 block of Cardinal Street, 3:49 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13200 block of Fifth Street, 7:37 a.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 9 a.m.
Vandalism, 4500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 9:16 a.m.
Assault, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Walnut and Ramona avenues, 2:12 p.m.
Nuisance, 14500 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
Burglary, 12200 block of Arlington Place, 5:42 p.m.
Burglary, 11700 block of Snyder Avenue, 7 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:18 p.m.
Burglary, 6800 block of Groves Street, 10:16 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:40 p.m.
Burglary, 13700 block of Dogwood Avenue, 11:06 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
Obtain money by false pretenses, 6700 block of Summerfield Court, midnight.
Vandalism, 4800 block of Chino Avenue, 8 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of Colony Street, 10:38 a.m.
Theft, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
Assault, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 2:53 p.m.
Burglary, 15000 block of Telephone Avenue, 6 p.m.
Assault, 16000 block of West Preserve Loop, 7:04 p.m.
Attempted murder, 4300 block of Wilson Street, 8:01 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:55 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
Possession of a controlled substance, 15000 block of Central Avenue, 12:45 a.m.
Burglary, 4800 block of Chino Avenue, 3 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12200 block of Telephone Avenue, 4:23 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:57 a.m.
Theft, 6900 block of Edison Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
Assault, 14600 block of Longwood Avenue, 10 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 12:41 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 2:36 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6900 block of Pine Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4 p.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 4:02 p.m.
Monday, July 19
Vandalism, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Driving under the influence, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 2:47 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 4:01 a.m.
Assault, 11700 block of Harding Court, 7:49 a.m.
Vandalism, 12900 block of 10th Street, noon.
Arson, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 12:07 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4800 block of Chino Avenue, 2 p.m.
Assault, 12500 block of Carissa Avenue, 4:42 p.m.
Vandalism, 5500 block of Daniels Street, 5 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5500 block of Daniels Street, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14100 block of Yorba Avenue, 5:29 p.m.
Burglary, 15000 block of Telephone Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20
Vandalism, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 7 a.m.
Vandalism, 4800 block of Terry Avenue, 8:13 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Riverside Drive and 10th Street, 3:56 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 14000 block of Edison Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
Wednesday, July 21
Assault, 4900 block of G Street, 4:12 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, July 14
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15200 block of Murray Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 2300 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 5:17 p.m.
Attempted burglary from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Alder Place, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday, July 15
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:37 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 7:23 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:18 p.m.
Friday, July 16
Burglary, 14800 block of Peyton Drive, 11:52 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 16200 block of Vermeer Drive, 11:34 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
Burglary, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:11 a.m.
Drunk in public, 4100 block of Lugo Avenue, 6:50 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:24 p.m.
Monday, July 19
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 1500 block of Mill Stream Drive, 12:16 a.m.
Burglary, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 2:06 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Chino Avenue and Peyton Drive, 2:20 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4100 block of Lugo Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20
Assault, 2600 block of Norte Vista Drive, 10 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, Carbon Canyon Road and Canon Lane, 2:41 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6500 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 4:01 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21
Possession of a controlled substance, Fairway Boulevard and Esther Street, 1:22 p.m.
