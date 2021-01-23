Massage therapist arrested
Chino police jailed a massage therapist Sunday night, hours after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted during a massage at a spa in the 3900 block of Grand Avenue in Chino.
Edgar Uriel Estrada, 27, of Moreno Valley, was booked on $200,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of sexual penetration with force, according to San Bernardino County jail records. A woman walked into the Chino Police Department at 1:49 p.m. to report she had been sexually assaulted by her massage therapist at a massage spa in Chino, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“Mr. Estrada later responded to the Chino Police Department where he was taken into custody,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Stolen car leads to two arrests
Police in Chino arrested at 31-year-old Bakersfield woman and a 36-year-old Victorville man on suspicion of grand theft auto Jan. 15 at Central and Schaefer avenues in Chino.
Maxeen Milliana Barajas is being held on $100,000 at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of vehicle theft. She was identified as the driver, according to Chino Police.
The passenger, Leonard Woods, was booked and later released on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records. Chino police stopped a car at 2:12 p.m. and learned the car had been reported stolen in Downey.
Man wanted in 2015 sex crime jailed
A man identified as a suspect in a 2015 sexual assault case was arrested by Chino Police officers without incident Jan. 14 at his home in the 10300 block of Kimberly Avenue in Montclair.
Andres DeJesus Rendon was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on a felony count of sexual assault.
He posted $100,000 and was released at 5:10 p.m. Jan. 16, according to jail records. Chino Police went to the man’s home at 9 a.m. Jan. 14 in connection with the sexual assault case that dates back to February 2015, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“It was believed that he had fled the state after the incident was reported to police,” the sergeant said.
Four arrested after stolen car found
Four Riverside County residents were arrested after Chino Police stopped a reported stolen car Jan. 14.
Officers stopped the car at 8:54 a.m. in the 12300 block of Central Avenue and arrested all four people without incident, Chino Police said. The car had been stolen in Moreno Valley, police added. The driver, identified as Pedro Cervantes, 27, of Riverside, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, outstanding warrants and possession of a controlled substance. Three passengers, all of Corona, were also arrested.
Valerie Marquecho, 32, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed. Eduardo Padilla, 31, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and Thomas Cervantes, 30, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Theft suspect arrested in Chino
arrested in Chino
A 21-year-old Chino man was jailed Monday on suspicion of armed robbery after 20 pallets were taken from a business in the 13700 block of Norton Avenue in Chino.
Aroldo Lopez is being held on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to San Bernardino County jail records. Police were called at 2:33 p.m. on a report of a theft, learning the suspects took 20 pallets and tried to run over the owner who had confronted the suspect, said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.