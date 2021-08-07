Three in custody after short pursuit
Three Los Angeles men were jailed last Saturday afternoon after a short police pursuit in Chino.
Chino police officers tried to stop the driver of a reported stolen car at 3:52 p.m. near Chino Hills Parkway and Monte Vista Avenue, but the driver fled, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Officers conducted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT Manuver) to spin the car around. Three men inside the car fled and were caught a short time later in the 14600 block of Yorba Avenue in Chino.
The driver — identified as Daniel Ramirez, 24 — was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading and obstruction of a police officer, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Two passengers, Kehlani Martinez, 21, and Christian Gonzalez, 31, were arrested on suspicion of obstruction of a police officer. Mr. Martinez was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
The three men were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Woman with gun arrested
Chino Hills police jailed a 33-year-old Santee woman Monday morning on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm at a building near Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, the police department reported.
Kellie Denay Rohner was booked on $250,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and negligent discharge of a firearm, Sgt. Randy Naquin said.
Police were called at 11:28 a.m. on a report of a woman walking through the Jack-in-the-Box parking lot holding a firearm, the sergeant said.
“(The suspect) was located and matched the description of the suspect,” Sgt. Naquin said. “(She) complied with all commands given by deputies and was taken into custody.”
Deputies found a firearm nearby, he said.
“Through the investigation, it was determined Ms. Rohner had negligently discharged the firearm,” Sgt. Naquin said.
Ms. Rohner is scheduled to appear in West Valley Superior Court on Wednesday, San Bernardino County court records show.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
Theft suspect jailed
A 30-year-old Anaheim man suspected of stealing more than $30,000 in merchandise from Lowe’s Hardware stores in Chino Hills, La Habra and Anaheim was arrested July 27, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
Huy Nguyen is being held on $75,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and petty theft of retail merchandise, San Bernardino County jail records show.
Chino Hills police were called by loss prevention officers at Lowe’s about the same man committing a series of thefts, Sgt. Randy Naquin said.
“Information was provided for numerous thefts in Chino Hills, La Habra and Anaheim,” the sergeant said. “Detectives conducted an investigation in collaboration with the La Habra and Anaheim police departments.”
Their investigation revealed the suspect may be responsible for more than $60,000 in stolen merchandise from Lowe’s and Home Depot stores.
Chino Hills police arrested Mr. Nguyen at 9 p.m. at his home in the 1600 block of Inez Way in Anaheim.
