Kidnapping suspect arrested
Deputies in Chino Hills arrested a 19-year-old Inglewood man Sept. 8 on suspicion of assaulting and trying to force his girlfriend inside his vehicle.
Eduardo Sanchez is being held on $175,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Deputies were called at 4:19 p.m. to 2948 Chino Hills Parkway on a report of a man and woman fighting in a parking lot, and the suspect tried to force the woman into his car.
Man facing drug charges after arrest
A 42-year-old Pomona man was jailed Saturday morning on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant after a ghost gun consisting of a new assault rifle upper and lower parts was found inside a backpack in Chino.
Weapons charges were not filed because a piece was missing to make it an actual assault rifle according to California law, police said.
The suspect, identified as Harvey Steven Flores, had an outstanding warrant and was in possession of a methamphetamine pipe, according to the Chino Police Department.
Chino police were patrolling the area of the 5500 block of Philadelphia Street around 8 a.m. Saturday when they contacted a man in the area.
The arrest was made after officers searched the backpack.
Arrest made after stolen car found
Chino Hills police jailed a 29-year-old Eureka woman Sunday night on suspicion of driving a stolen car the city.
Sonia Star Sovereign was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. County jail records show she was released at 9:18 p.m. Monday. She was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property and conspiracy. A court date has not been scheduled, records show.
Deputies stopped a Toyota Camry at 6:30 p.m. at Monte Vista Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway after learning the car was reported stolen and arrested the driver without incident, said Deputy B Alvarez.
Sharps collection Sept. 26
Chino Valley Fire District will host a free sharps waste collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at its Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Face coverings will be required and attendees must follow social distancing guidelines.
“All sharps shall be in an approved sharps container,” according to fire district officials. “Unauthorized containers will not be accepted.”
New sharps containers can be picked up at the event, but container replacement is based on availability.
The event is only open to residents of Chino, Chino Hills and the unincorporated area of Chino.
Proof of residency will be required.
Information: 902-5280, ext. 8809.
