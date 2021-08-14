Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Burglary, 12700 block of Ninth Street, 1:59 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5000 block of Gettysburg Avenue, 2:09 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:11 a.m.
Burglary, 13300 block of Carnation Place, 4:41 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Third and B streets, 9:43 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 9:55 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14100 block of Yorba Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
Giving a false identification to a police officer, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:55 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:15 p.m.
Felon in possession of a firearm, 11400 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14800 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:28 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:48 p.m.
Mail theft, 13800 block of Magnolia Avenue, 5:55 p.m.
Cruelty to an elder, 6800 block of Rockrose Street, 7:29 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 9:14 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Driving under the influence, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, midnight.
Giving a false identification to a police officer, 12500 block of Norton Avenue, 7:11 a.m.
Assault, 4900 block of Lincoln Avenue, 8:10 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 10:13 a.m.
Assault, 4600 block of Walnut Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Vandalism, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:59 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:09 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4:42 p.m.
Assault, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 5:42 p.m.
Burglary, 14000 block of Laurelwood Place, 9 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14000 block of Laurelwood Place, 9 p.m.
Possession of marijuana for sale, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:50 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6
Obstruction of a police officer, 13500 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:17 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 5:28 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5200 block of Edison Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:07 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:48 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Vandalism, 13800 block of Dogwood Avenue, midnight.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 15200 block of Central Avenue, 3:12 a.m.
Vandalism, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4000 block of Phillips Boulevard, 10:12 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11500 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5200 block of Edison Avenue, 6:15 p.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 8 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14000 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:14 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 12:51 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 11500 block of Benson Avenue, 1:01 a.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 5:51 a.m.
Assault, 13200 block of 11th Street, 10:11 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:42 p.m.
Vandalism, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 3 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3800 block of Lupe Court, 7 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Ninth Street, 8:36 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 9
Burglary, 13800 block of Roswell Avenue, 12:10 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 11:18 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 12:36 p.m.
Identity theft, 7900 block of Yeager Street, 12:37 p.m.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:36 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14700 block of Central Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Assault, 10th Street and Riverside Drive, 6:08 a.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Yorba Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:35 p.m.
Child abuse, 12600 block of Fern Avenue, 1:46 p.m.
Assault, 11400 block of Santa Anita Avenue, 8:06 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Burglary, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 12:04 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:41 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13300 block of Central Avenue, 10:26 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5700 block of Rosebud Court, 5:52 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:22 a.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:53 a.m.
Fraud, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:36 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 3200 block of Wembley Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 4100 block of Lugo Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Burglary, 15500 block of Fallen Oak Lane, 10:53 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 15100 block of Monterey Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
Fraud, 3000 block of Crape Myrtle Circle, 2:01 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 8:55 a.m.
Negligent discharge of a firearm, 16100 block of Medlar Lane, 11:15 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Burglary, 3000 block of Galloping Hills Road, 2:28 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:15 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Driving under the influence, Fairfield Ranch Road and Central Avenue, 12:14 a.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 5:48 a.m.
Assault, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:19 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 9
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13100 block of Glen Court, 11:30 a.m.
Vandalism, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:43 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 16100 block of Chadwick Court, 3:32 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3300 block of Marble Ridge Road, 6:43 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Fraud, 3300 block of Grand Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15100 block of Ranch Road, 2:03 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:08 a.m.
