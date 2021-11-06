Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Possession of drug materials, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 1:42 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Yorba Avenue, 4:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13400 block of Arvidson Street, 4:45 a.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:55 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:29 p.m.
Assault, Ramona Avenue and Riverside Drive, 2:13 p.m.
Possession of metal knuckles, 15600 block of Euclid Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, County Road and Mills Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
Burglary, 13400 block of Fifth Street, 5 p.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Ramona Avenue, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Possession of marijuana, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:48 a.m.
Possession of marijuana, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:50 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Yorba Avenue, 8:25 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4800 block of Schaefer Avenue, 8:42 a.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 9 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3400 block of County Road, 12:33 p.m.
Assault, 15800 block of Lindbergh Avenue, 1:39 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:15 p.m.
Vandalism, 4200 block of Chino Avenue, 6:40 p.m.
Burglary, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 6:53 p.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:32 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:33 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Burglary, Monte Vista Avenue and B Street, 12:09 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:04 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:07 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:20 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
Vandalism, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 3 p.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Fifth Street, 3:04 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11600 block of Central Avenue, 4:28 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 7800 block of Pine Avenue, 4:31 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12600 block of Colony Street, 6:41 p.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Don Julian Avenue, 7:39 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 8:50 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of 11th Street, 8:57 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Assault, 4200 block of Wintress Drive, midnight.
Theft, 5400 block of Daniels Street, 2:37 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13300 block of Mountain Avenue, 6:59 a.m.
Driving under the influence, San Antonio and Eucalyptus avenues, 7:36 a.m.
Theft, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, 11600 block of East End Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 13200 block of Norton Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Harrison and Benson avenues, 4:25 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 15700 block of Euclid Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13800 block of Central Avenue, 6 p.m.
Burglary, 6500 block of Youngstown Street, 8:59 p.m.
Child abuse, 6400 block of Carter Street, 10:26 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 6300 block of Mountain Avenue, 10:57 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 11:36 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Driving under the influence, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 12:46 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 3900 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:34 a.m.
Assault, 4800 block of Constitution Street, 2:45 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 4:28 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 12400 block of Catalpa Avenue, 7:15 a.m.
Assault, 4300 block of Wilson Street, 2:07 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:35 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11700 block of Telephone Avenue, 9 p.m.
Vandalism, 13400 block of Norton Avenue, 9:10 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 9:47 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 10:20 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 1
Stolen vehicle, 5500 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:25 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:14 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3500 block of Walnut Avenue, 2:03 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13200 block of Fifth Street, 4:20 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3800 block of Francis Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4900 block of Riverside Drive, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Driving under the influence, 6500 block of Riverside Drive, 12:28 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 9 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, Central and County Fair avenues, 9:07 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12100 block of Central Avenue, noon.
Transportation of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 1:32 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:13 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:30 a.m.
Theft, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 7:24 a.m.
Vandalism, 2200 block of Woodhollow Lane, 8:20 a.m.
Theft, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 7:09 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 7:05 a.m.
Theft, 16100 block of Firestone Lane, 9:39 a.m.
Burglary, 15000 block of Avenida De La Flores, 9:47 a.m.
Burglary, 13900 block of Laredo Lane, 10:08 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
Drunk in public, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:10 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Vandalism, Dolomite Drive and Turquoise Circle, 1:30 p.m.
Fraud, 3000 block of Oak Creek Road, 4:15 p.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 10:54 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Driving under the influence, Peyton Drive and Payne Ranch Road, 3:26 a.m.
Fraud, 16700 block of Quail Country Avenue, 11:09 a.m.
Identity theft, 13800 block of Fontainbleau Lane, 4:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16400 block of Bane Canyon Road, 5:28 p.m.
Assault, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 7:47 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:41 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 10:03 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 1
Fraud, 4300 block of Ironwood Drive, 10:36 a.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 11:45 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 3:59 p.m.
Vandalism, 4500 block of Mesa Boulevard, 4:23 p.m.
Trespassing, Peyton and Rock Springs drives, 4:50 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 5:10 p.m.
Burglary, 3100 block of Mill Hollow Drive, 5:35 p.m.
Theft, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 9:57 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Possession of narcotics, Peyton Drive and Skyview Ridge, 12:28 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Grand and Kadota avenues, 1:39 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:38 p.m.
Fraud, 15700 block of Bluff Side Court, 3:16 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 7:03 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 3200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 11:02 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Possession of narcotics, Peyton Drive and Bedford Lane, 1:19 a.m.
