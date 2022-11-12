Road rage stabbing in Chino
A 22-year-old Ontario man was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after a victim was stabbed during a road-rage incident a day earlier in the 7000 block of Riverside Drive in Chino.
Gerardo Guevara was booked on $125,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, jail records show.
Chino police officers were called at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a road-rage stabbing, learning the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation, Sgt. Ted Olden said.
The victim was taken to Pomona Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the sergeant said.
Detectives arrested Mr. Guevara at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 8900 block of Merrill Avenue in Ontario.
He was arrested without incident, Sgt. Olden said.
‘Ghost’ guns found at traffic stop
Several ‘ghost’ AR-15 rifles and pistols were found at home of a convicted felon arrested early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop in Chino Hills.
Solloman Kim, a Chino Hills resident, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Jail records show he was released on bail at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday about nine hours after his 4:23 a.m. arrest.
Deputies stopped the driver of a car for unsafe speed on Soquel Canyon Parkway at the 71 Freeway and learned the man was a convicted felon, Chino Hills police said.
A firearm was found inside the car, police said.
Armed with a search warrant, deputies searched the man’s home and found several guns without serial numbers and additional firearm parts to manufacture AR-15 rifles, police said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
Theft suspect arrested in LA
Chino police jailed a 22-year-old Los Angeles man Tuesday night in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts, including one where a firearm was used against a victim.
Omar Mendoza was arrested at 9:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 68th Street in Los Angeles.
He was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of armed robbery and grand theft, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino police investigators were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle, tracking to a home in Los Angeles.
A search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence and evidence associated with the crimes was located, police said in a statement.
Tobacco sold to minors
Clerks at two Chino Hills gas stations were cited for selling tobacco products to underage decoys during a Chino Hills Police Department compliance and age-verification operation on Wednesday. Sixteen businesses were visited by authorities. Clerks at the Shell station at 3310 Grand Ave. and the AM/PM at 4123 Chino Hills Parkway sold tobacco items to the decoys, Sgt. Narcie Sousa said. The operation was funded by a grant from the Department of Justice, Sgt. Sousa said.
Pursuit suspect arrested
Police in Chino jailed a 43-year-old Palm Desert man Sunday night after a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
Hector Rivera was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of felony reckless evading, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of post-release community supervision, Chino Police Sgt. Ted Olden said.
Officers tried to stop the driver of a reported stolen vehicle at 7:41 p.m. in the 13900 block of Central Avenue, Sgt. Olden said.
The driver sped away but ran away from the car after it became disabled in the 12500 block of Walnut Avenue in Chino.
Officers detained the suspect without further incident.
K-9 finds 30 pounds of meth found in car
A Chino Police K-9 officer sniffed out 30 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Oct. 27 in the 12700 block of Central Avenue in Chino, leading to the arrest of the driver.
Edgar Pizano Diego, a transient from Chino, was booked on $2.05 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He is being held on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and distribution and transportation of a controlled substance, Sgt. Ted Olden said.
Officers stopped the driver at 2:18 p.m. for an unknown violation and used a police dog to sniff the exterior of the vehicle, Sgt. Olden said.
“The K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics, and officers located 30 pounds of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle,” Sgt. Olden said.
