Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Stolen vehicle, 5500 block of Walnut Avenue, 5:12 a.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:40 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:40 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3800 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
Indecent exposure, 12800 block of Benson Avenue, 3:07 p.m.
Assault, 12700 block of Third Street, 3:46 p.m.
Theft, 12700 block of Wright Avenue, 5 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, Central Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 7:36 p.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:57 p.m.
Assault with a deadly weapon, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 10:07 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 6200 block of Riverside Drive, 10:17 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 10:56 p.m.
Fatal stabbing, 6700 block of Bickmore Avenue, 11:04 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Benson Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 4600 block of Vinita Court, 6:45 p.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
Vandalism, 6900 block of Clemson Street, 8:14 p.m.
Burglary, 6600 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 9:50 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Assault, 12900 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:24 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11700 block of Crystal Avenue, 8 a.m.
Arson, 4200 block of Schaefer Avenue, 12:56 p.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Cypress Avenue, 3 p.m.
Theft, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 3 p.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Carrying a loaded firearm, 3600 block of Francis Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Russell Avenue, 8 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Fern Avenue and Riverside Drive, 9 p.m.
Mail theft, 4900 block of Liberty Street, 10:59 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Assault, 6700 block of Sugar Pine Street, 12:26 a.m.
Burglary, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 6 a.m.
Assault, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 8 a.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
Assault, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
Assault, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Assault, 12500 block of Catalpa Place, 7:32 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 8:07 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Burglary, 4900 block of Francis Avenue, midnight.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:52 a.m.
Burglary, 5600 block of Kimball Avenue, 9:51 a.m.
Vandalism, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 2:16 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
Vandalism, 13500 block of Garcia Avenue, 6:40 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11
Burglary, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:40 a.m.
Burglary, 14100 block of Albers Way, 7:07 a.m.
Teen in possession of a concealed weapon, 5400 block of Park Place, 10:21 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
Assault, 4900 block of G Street, 12:53 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 1 p.m.
Theft, 13700 block of Cypress Avenue, 2 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 15200 block of Flight Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 4:46 p.m.
Theft, 13900 block of Magnolia Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Burglary, 5100 block of Riverside Drive, 5:57 p.m.
Theft, 12900 block of Wright Avenue, 7 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Wright Avenue, 7 p.m.
Shoplifting, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
Burglary, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Stolen vehicle, 13500 block of Amber Road, 5 a.m.
Unlawful vehicle registration, 13900 block of Central Avenue, 5:03 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:40 a.m.
Teen in possession of a concealed weapon, 5400 block of Park Place, 7:45 a.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 11:35 a.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 1:14 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Reservoir Street and Riverside Drive, 7:42 p.m.
Assault, 6100 block of Garfield Street, 10:22 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13200 block of 12th Street, 1 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:15 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6200 block of Gloria Street, 6:51 a.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:17 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, Euclid and Edison avenues, 3:47 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:38 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Purdue Avenue, 6 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6200 block of Breckinridge Lane, 7 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:26 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Stolen vehicle, 3000 block of Payne Ranch Road, 4:24 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Misty Hill Drive, 8:53 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 9:59 a.m.
Assault, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 11:44 a.m.
Burglary, 14700 block of Maplewood Drive, 10:53 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 2:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 4:44 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue, 9:53 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6100 block of Ritter Path, 12:08 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 17800 block of Lone Ranger Trail, 6:21 a.m.
Vandalism, 17800 block of Shady View Drive, 10:06 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Elm Hill Lane and Avenida Hacienda, 12:42 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Butterfield Ranch Road and Pine Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
Trespassing, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:34 p.m.
Burglary, 2000 block of Nordic Avenue, 8:25 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Driving under the influence, Peyton Drive and Stone Canyon Road, 1:09 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Monte Vista Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 5:39 a.m.
Burglary, 1800 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 10:59 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:23 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 17900 block of Via La Cresta, 12:21 p.m.
Burglary, 4400 block of Los Serranos Boulevard, 5:35 p.m.
Fraud, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 6:22 p.m.
Burglary, 14000 block of Robin Crest Lane, 8:59 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:58 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Driving under the influence, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 1:03 a.m.
Fraud, 2900 block of Steeple Chase Drive, 3:53 p.m.
Assault, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:22 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 12:49 a.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 7:35 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 8:16 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 10:57 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Burglary from a motor vehicle, La Sierra and Monteverde drives, 11:38 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 15700 block of Country Club Drive, 4:50 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Burglary, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 8:33 a.m.
Theft, 15800 block of Silver Springs Drive, 8:41 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 5:20 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4800 block of Stone Ridge Drive, 6:07 p.m.
Burglary, 15700 block of Shantung Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Burglary, 2200 block of Camino Largo Drive, 9:17 a.m.
Burglary, 2100 block of Monteverde Drive, 9:22 p.m.
