Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Identity theft, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, midnight.
Driving under the influence, 3400 block of Chino Avenue, 11:14 a.m.
Identity theft, 13800 block of Cottonwood Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Benson Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:10 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6200 block of Ashley Court, 6 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6000 block of Rosario Street, 7 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13200 block of 10th Street, 9:05 p.m.
False impersonation, Mountain and Walnut avenues, 11:21 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 12:13 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Benson Avenue, 1:46 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 1000 block of Walnut Avenue, 4 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 1000 block of Walnut Avenue, 4:22 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Riverside Drive, 7:35 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 2 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12500 block of Wells Place, 3 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4000 block of Polk Court, 3 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:06 p.m.
Theft, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 4:16 p.m.
Theft, 6300 block of Nantucket Court, 5:29 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 16400 block of Euclid Avenue, 5:31 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 13200 block of 18th Street, 7:38 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:37 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Fourth Street, 8:39 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 8:55 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:46 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Assault, 6800 block of Cloud Crest Street, 1:18 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
Vandalism, Euclid and Bickmore avenues, 4 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6:58 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 7:25 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:52 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5800 block of Ashley Court, 10 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:48 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 15700 block of Euclid Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11900 block of Ramona Avenue, 5 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12200 block of Abacherli Avenue, 7:59 p.m.
Vandalism, 8800 block of Kings Canyon Street, 8:30 p.m.
Fraudulent scanning device, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 9:28 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Theft, 12800 block of 10th Street, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 12:59 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13600 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 2:48 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12200 block of Arlington Place, 6:48 a.m.
Burglary, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 3 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6900 block of Edison Avenue, 6:31 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6700 block of Poinsettia Court, 11 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7
Theft, 13100 block of Fifth Street, 1:22 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 9:28 a.m.
Assault, 4300 block of Wilson Street, 12:45 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5100 block of Schaefer Avenue, 2 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:40 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Theft, 7800 block of Kimball Avenue, 1:56 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4800 block of Riverside Drive, 9:12 a.m.
Assault, 6100 block of Salem Street, 4:39 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Possession of a controlled substance, 5000 block of Mission Boulevard (county area), 9:54 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 3200 block of Forest Meadow Drive, 12:45 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 3:55 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 3500 block of Grand Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
Shoplifting, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 5:10 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16600 block of Sagebrush Street, 5:20 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Identity theft, 2900 block of Steeple Chase Drive, 2:55 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:39 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Vandalism, 17800 block of Shady View Drive, 9:19 a.m.
Identity theft, 1900 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 9:35 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15100 block of Palisade Street, 10:42 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:20 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, East End Avenue and Maxon Street (county area), 3:24 p.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Pebble Beach Lane, 8:19 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 10:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Theft, 4300 block of Mission Hills Drive, 10:24 a.m.
Identity theft, 2800 block of Bedford Lane, 1:58 p.m.
Assault, Bird Farm Road and Yorba Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 6:35 p.m.
Burglary, 1400 block of Canyon Oaks Crossing, 7:41 p.m.
Burglary, 1400 block of Canyon Oaks Crossing, 8:23 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15600 block of Aqueduct Lane, 10:52 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:33 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 11:49 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7
Possession of a controlled substance, Peyton and Rock Springs drives, 1:04 a.m.
Burglary, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9:36 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, 11:28 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6200 block of Parkcrest Drive, 2:18 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:45 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15700 block of Country Club Drive, 4:04 p.m.
Bad check offense, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 5:54 p.m.
Theft, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:24 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Saint Andrews Drive, 7:27 a.m.
Identity theft, 1800 block of Berryhill Drive, 8:37 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:21 p.m.
