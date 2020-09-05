Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5000 block of Riverside Drive, 1:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:01 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Reservoir Street, 3:50 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:10 a.m.
Theft, 16100 block of Olive Grove Avenue, 11:26 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:40 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:37 p.m.
Identity theft, 12600 block of Yorba Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 6:40 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4800 block of Chino Avenue, 7:52 p.m.
Vandalism, 5500 block of Guardian Way, 9:56 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Burglary, 17100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 1:48 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
Vandalism, 6600 block of Olmo Court, 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 28
Possession of drug materials, 11400 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:06 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:25 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 4:18 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 4:50 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:53 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7:05 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6700 block of Harrington Court, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13600 block of Cypress Avenue, midnight.
Theft, 15700 block of Euclid Avenue, 1:37 a.m.
Possession of an open container of alcohol while driving, 11600 block of Central Avenue, 2:32 a.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 13600 block of San Juan Court, 3 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 3:14 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13600 block of Norton Avenue, 3:30 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13100 block of Murano Avenue, 5:32 a.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:44 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 8:43 a.m.
Theft, 7500 block of Kimball Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Philadelphia Street and Towne Square, 12:43 p.m.
False impersonation, Central and Country Fair avenues, 2:31 p.m.
Identity theft, 7900 block of Gulfsteam Street, 3:36 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Magnolia Avenue, 5:36 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 5:46 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 5500 block of Chino Avenue, 11:59 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of Hariana Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 12:05 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:21 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4500 block of Carmen Street, 10:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4600 block of La Causey Court, 2:47 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of Fern Avenue, 10 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 4800 block of Riverside Drive, 8:09 a.m.
Harassment, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 8:46 a.m.
Assault, 4900 block of Edison Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3400 block of County Road, 9:06 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Under the influence of a controlled substance, Riverside Drive and Central Avenue, 10 a.m.
Arson, San Antonio and Walnut avenues, 1:14 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Theft, 5400 block of Guardian Way, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Identity theft, 15700 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 5:29 p.m.
Vandalism, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 5:46 p.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Phidias Lane, 11:09 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Possession of narcotics, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 11:33 a.m.
Burglary, 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 3:19 p.m.
Robbery, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 5:17 p.m.
Burglary, 2300 block of Monteverde Drive, 6:13 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 28
Fraud, 14100 block of Morning View Drive, 9:27 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16400 block of Bane Canyon Road, 1:01 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Stolen vehicle, 3700 block of Valle Vista Drive, 7:01 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 11:23 a.m.
Burglary, 2000 block of Miramonte Court, 8:46 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Under the influence, Green Tree Court and Beverly Glen Road, 4:01 a.m.
Drunk in public, 6400 block of Coyote Street, 11:07 a.m.
Trespassing, 5400 block of Mission Boulevard (county area), 8:48 a.m.
Under the influence, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 8:56 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 7:39 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Shoplifting, 2400 block of Hawkwood Drive, 9:41 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:16 a.m.
Burglary, 11200 block of Central Avenue (county area), 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Theft of a dog, 5100 block of Glenview Street, 1:16 p.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 5:44 p.m.
Assault, 2400 block of Malachite Court, 7:45 p.m
