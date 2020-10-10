Weed abatement hearing set
Residents issued a citation for failing to remove weeds off their property in violation of Chino Valley Fire District weed abatement regulations can speak at a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Fire District Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
The board meeting can also be viewed live online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/regis ter/990397603178586638 and enter the webinar ID 829-395-883. Residents can listen to the meeting by phone by calling (877) 309-2074 and enter attendee number 125-912-407.
Comments can submit comments by email to Austin Ott at aott@chofire.org or call 902-5260.
Report of shooting proves false
A false report to the Chino Police Department Sept. 28 about multiple people that had been shot inside a Benson Avenue home prompted a police response, but officers said no crime took place.
Officers were called at 7:44 a.m. to the 13000 block of Benson Avenue, just south of Riverside Drive, on a report of a shots fired call, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“The reporting party, Gabriel Mendez, stated multiple subjects had been shot inside the residence,” the sergeant said. “Officers evacuated the family members from the residence who stated Mr. Mendez was making nonsensical statements and was possibly under the influence of unknown drugs.”
No injuries were reported.
“Mr. Mendez remained inside the residence and was being cared for by his family. Officers cleared the scene without incident,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Chino Hills man arrested in Perris
Three men, including a 40-year-old Chino Hills man, was arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sept. 24 after an illegal indoor marijuana grow house was found at a home in Perris.
Khoi Dinh, of Chino Hills, was arrested with Chau Nguyen, 41, of Monterey Park and Vuong Vo, 40, of Fontana and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, according to Sgt. Orlando Castaneda.
Deputies with the Perris Station Problem Oriented Policing Team learned of the illegal marijuana grow house in the 3000 block of Kalei Court in Perris on Sept. 15 and obtained a search warrant.
The warrant was served on Sept. 24, investigators said.
Nearly 800 marijuana plants in various stages of growth were seized along with 57 pounds of processed marijuana and more than $12,000 in cash, Sgt. Castaneda said.
Anyone with information can call the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at (951) 210-1077.
Sheriff’s receive $466,000 grant
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a $466,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to help reduce injuries and deaths on roads in Chino Hills, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Highland, Loma Linda, Rancho Cucamonga, Victorville and Yucaipa.
The one-year grant began Oct. 1, expiring on Sept. 30, 2021.
The grant will fund a variety of traffic safety programs, including:
•Patrols with emphasis on alcohol and drug-impaired driving prevention.
•Patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of California’s hands-free cell phone law.
•Patrols with emphasis on education of traffic rights for bicyclists and pedestrians.
•Patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of primary causes of crashes: excess speed, failure to yield, failure to stop at stop signs/signals, improper turning/lane changes.
•Community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speed, bicycle and pedestrian safety.
•Collaborative efforts with neighboring agencies on traffic safety priorities.
•Officer training and re-certification: Standard Field Sobriety Test, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and Drug Recognition Expert.
