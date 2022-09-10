Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Humboldt Place, 3:42 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4600 block of Terry Avenue, 12:55 p.m.
Possession of a switchblade in a vehicle, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12300 block of Muir Court, 2:44 p.m.
Vandalism, 5100 block of Revere Street, 3:02 p.m.
Unlawful registration or license plates to avoid compliance, 5200 block of Walnut Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
Identity theft, 3700 block of Lupe Court, 6:01 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7:53 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:28 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Kumquat Place, 8:40 p.m.
Vandalism, 12700 block of Jalepeno Avenue, 11 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Identity theft, 13900 block of Yorba Avenue, midnight.
Identity theft, 11800 block of Snyder Avenue, midnight.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Cambridge Court, 5:19 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:20 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:12 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, Philadelphia Street and Central Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 8700 block of Applewood Street, 4:08 p.m.
Burglary, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 5:29 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:13 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13200 block of Fifth Street, 7:50 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 8:52 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12300 block of San Antonio Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:20 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Vandalism, 12900 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Purdue Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 3:36 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Tebo Avenue, 4:37 a.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of G Street, 5:57 a.m.
Assault, 12900 block of 10th Street, 7:03 a.m.
Identity theft, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 10:41 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of 17th Street, 12:28 p.m.
Identity theft, 6700 block of Jasmine Court, 12:37 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:12 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Reservoir Street and Riverside Drive, 2:37 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:51 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:15 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 8:49 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11600 block of Cambria Court, 10:40 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 11:16 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 11 a.m.
Assault, 6600 block of Eisenhower Court, 11:05 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of 13th Street, 2:44 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Cambridge Court, 2:54 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:04 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Burglary, 16000 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
Theft, 6100 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 7400 block of Bickmore Avenue, 8:25 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 9;05 p.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of East End Avenue, 10:10 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 6500 block of Riverside Drive, 10:31 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:04 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Robbery, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 12:23 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:06 a.m.
Theft, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 5:02 a.m.
Assault, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 13000 block of 13th Street, 9:47 a.m.
Assault, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 10:17 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11900 block of Serra Avenue, noon.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
Possession of a switchblade, 5200 block of D Street, 2:51 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 11:53 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, 4:06 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Fifth Street, 3:02 p.m.
Theft, 15800 block of Main Street, 4:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of La Palma Drive, 6:10 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of La Palma Drive, 6:11 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 1100 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:49 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 12:19 a.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 1:44 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13000 block of Fifth Street, 1:44 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Fifth Street, 4:14 a.m.
Unlawful registration or license plate to avoid compliance, 6200 block of Riverside Drive, 7:13 a.m.
Unlawful registration or license plate to avoid compliance, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 4100 block of Hacienda Lane, 5:18 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:19 p.m.
Theft, 12300 block of Magnolia Avenue, 6:19 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Assault, 5400 block of Jefferson Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Telephone and Edison avenues, 4 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 7:42 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 10:11 p.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:02 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Theft from motor vehicles, 13100 block of Copra Avenue, 1:25 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of 14th Street, 8:44 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Burglary from a motor vehicles, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 4:48 a.m.
Burglary, 13600 block of Running Springs Drive, 8:07 a.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 9:12 a.m.
Burglary, 3500 block of Grand Avenue, 9:31 a.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:04 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 3:59 p.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:09 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 10:40 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Burglary, 5600 block of Park Drive, 9:06 a.m.
Theft, 13400 block of Misty Meadow Court, 11:40 a.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 1:27 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Carbon Canyon Road and Red Apple Lane, 8:02 p.m.
Theft, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 10:04 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:22 a.m.
Burglary, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 8:31 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:14 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 5:40 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 15100 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 8:11 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of Covey Court, 8:28 p.m.
Burglary, 17300 block of East View Drive, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15400 block of Pheasant Street, 8:33 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 11:40 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2200 block of Grand Avenue, 11:58 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Phillips Boulevard and East End Avenue (county area), 12:50 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9:21 a.m.
Theft, 16300 block of Argent Road, 10:29 a.m.
Fraud, 2100 block of Turquoise Circle, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14900 block of Frost Avenue, 11:50 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Foxglove Drive, 10:34 a.m.
Vandalism, 16000 block of Pinnacle Road, 10:40 a.m.
Fraud, 4200 block of Los Serranos Boulevard, 11:18 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 3:01 p.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 3:37 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Possession of a controlled substance, Esther Street and Williams Avenue, 6:19 p.m.
Fraud, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:54 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Carrying a concealed firearm, Rimrock Avenue and Scenic Ridge Drive, 12:07 a.m.
Theft, 13900 block of Valley View Lane, 1:18 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 5:32 a.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:45 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3500 block of Grand Avenue, 5:59 p.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Cadmium Court, 8:54 p.m.
