Chino Police Department
Wednesday, April 6
Vandalism, 12600 block of Ninth Street, midnight.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12200 block of Abacherli Avenue, midnight.
Assault, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 1:20 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:23 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4000 block of Bryant Lane, 3:17 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:23 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of Telephone Avenue, 8:57 a.m.
Assault, 15800 block of Main Street, 10:55 a.m.
Theft, 13800 block of Magnolia Avenue, 12:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:43 p.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 4:44 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 5:28 p.m.
Assault, 6200 block of Hamilton Court, 11 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13200 block of 14th Street, 11:58 p.m.
Thursday, April 7
Obtain money by false pretenses, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:22 a.m.
Manufacturing, selling a leaded cane, 12400 block of Loraine Avenue, 5:26 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Loraine Avenue, 5:26 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6200 block of Verdugo Avenue, 6:15 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 11 a.m.
Vandalism, 6500 block of Youngstown Street, noon.
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:24 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:37 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 6:52 p.m.
Robbery, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:24 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 9:13 p.m.
Assault, 13600 block of Bunker Hill Place, 11:52 p.m.
Friday, April 8
Possession of a controlled substance, 11800 block of Vernon Avenue, 1:29 a.m.
Burglary, 6700 block of Morehouse Street, 3:45 p.m.
Vandalism, 5900 block of Edison Avenue, 4 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15800 block of Fountain Lane, 5 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of Robin Lane, 6:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:06 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:16 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 11:43 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
Possession of drug materials, 8600 block of Kimball Avenue, 5:34 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Satterfield Way and Notre Dame Avenue, 7:39 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 8100 block of Garden Park Street, 9:43 a.m.
Assault, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 11:42 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 8700 block of Merrill Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 10 p.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 10:31 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:56 p.m.
Sunday, April 10
Theft, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 2:30 a.m.
Vandalism, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 6:51 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:07 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3700 block of Maxon Lane, 8:14 a.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 10:23 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 14000 block of Central Avenue, 4:48 p.m.
Assault, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 7:08 p.m.
Monday, April 11
Burglary, 12700 block of Cypress Avenue, midnight.
Carrying a loaded firearm in public, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 1:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 3:45 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12500 block of Strawberry Place, 5:28 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:14 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6600 block of Youngstown Street, 6 p.m.
Theft, 13200 block of Bay Meadow Avenue, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12200 block of Fuschia Avenue, 3:21 a.m.
Theft, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 8 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 2 p.m.
Burglary, 4700 block of Revere Street, 3:47 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13
Theft, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, midnight.
Driving under the influence, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 1:34 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:57 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6800 block of Weeping Willow Court, 6 a.m.
Assault, 4400 block of Roosevelt Street, 4:49 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, April 6
Stolen vehicle, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 7:34 a.m.
Burglary, 3200 block of Morningfield Drive, 1:04 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 3:12 p.m.
Identity theft, 15500 block of Cecelia Street, 3:48 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 2600 block of Lookout Circle, 6:02 p.m.
Drunk in public, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 9:48 p.m.
Thursday, April 7
Burglary, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 8:31 a.m.
Theft, 16600 block of Sagebrush Street, 8:35 a.m.
Vandalism, 16800 block of Rosemary Lane, 5:28 p.m.
Bad check offense, 2800 block of Champion Street, 6:11 p.m.
Friday, April 8
Possession of a controlled substance, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 2:57 a.m.
Mail theft, 16000 block of Ranch House Road, 6:37 a.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Woodview Road and Peyton Drive, 8:48 a.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:50 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
Driving under the influence, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 3:02 a.m.
Vandalism, 14800 block of Pipeline Avenue, 10:21 a.m.
Shoplifting, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:43 p.m.
Sunday, April 10
Driving under the influence, Peyton and Rock Springs drives, 1:48 a.m.
Vandalism, 14200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:05 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Village Drive, 8:54 a.m.
Vandalism, 15500 block of Oakflats Road, 12:22 p.m.
Assault, 15400 block of Cecelia Street, 3:58 p.m.
Monday, April 11
Burglary, 4100 block of Village Drive, 5:57 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2800 block of Galloping Hills Road, 6:41 a.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 8:08 a.m.
Fraud, 14900 block of Sable Court, 8:33 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3200 block of Cambridge Drive, 12:48 p.m.
Burglary, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 2:02 p.m.
Fraud, 16400 block of Star Crest Drive, 3:34 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Butterfield Ranch Road and Saint Gaudens Drive, 7:31 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12
Shoplifting, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 1:06 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:22 a.m.
Vandalism, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 8:04 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16100 block of Augusta Drive, 8:24 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 10:44 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 5:20 p.m.
Vandalism, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:27 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13
Fraud, 3900 block of Aspen Lane, 10:47 a.m.
Theft, 11400 block of East End Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
Theft, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
Fraud, 15600 block of Palomino Drive, 3:22 p.m.
Trespassing, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:52 p.m.
Trespassing, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:24 p.m.
