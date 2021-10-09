Burglary suspect found in bathroom
Police in Chino arrested a 25-year-old Chino man Sunday afternoon on suspicion of breaking into an apartment without permission and taking a shower in the bathroom.
Israel Magallon was booked on $125,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of burglary, violation of a restraining order and two outstanding warrants, Chino police said.
Officers were called at 2:46 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Francis Avenue on a report of a possible burglary, learning a man had forced his way into the victim’s apartment without permission and took a shower.
“Officers contacted Mr. Magallon inside the bathroom and took him into custody without incident,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Pursuit suspect arrested
Chino police jailed a 29-year-old Yorba Linda woman Monday night after a short police pursuit in a reported stolen car in Chino.
Darlene Amanda Beals was booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading and possession of methamphetamine, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Chino police officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Upland at 7:33 p.m. in the 5200 block of Central Avenue, but the driver sped away.
“A pursuit was initiated, and the vehicle stopped in the 12900 block of Benson Avenue,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
The driver tried to run, but was caught by police officers moments later, the sergeant said.
Theft suspects jailed
A 31-year-old Chino woman and a 40-year-old Lake Elsinore man were arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of trying to leave the Walmart store in Chino with unpaid merchandise.
Both suspects had multiple outstanding warrants for their arrest, Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
Stephanie Ann Snyder and James Jonathan Lamb were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga after their 5:46 p.m. arrests at Walmart, 3943 Grand Ave. in Chino.
Chino police learned two suspects exited the store with unpaid merchandise and were seen by store security officers loading the items into a car, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Officers stopped the vehicle and located the stolen merchandise, heroin and other drug materials, he said.
The pair are facing charges of petty theft, possession of narcotics and drug materials, and outstanding warrants, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Weed abatement hearing Oct. 13
Chino Valley Fire District will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 for residents to object to their “weed abatement notice to destroy letter.”
A list of properties in violation of the fire district’s weed abatement policies can be found at chinoval leyfire.org or during business hours at fire district headquarters at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Information: Deputy Fire Marshal Austin Ott at (909) 902-5260.
CVFD to host open house
Chino Valley Fire District will host an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. The event is free to the public.
“Learn about your fire district and other valuable safety messages,” the fire district said in a statement.
This year’s theme is “Learn the sounds of fire safety.”
Schedule of events: 9:30 a.m. Mt. SAC Academy ladder throw; 10 and 11 a.m., Chino Valley Fire District Explorer Post 911 demonstration; 10:30 a.m., What we wear presentation; 11:30 a.m., auto extrication demonstration.
Station tours will not take place because of coronavirus safety protocols.
Information: (909) 902-5260.
Chino Police open house Oct. 23
The Chino Police Department will offer station tours and have live demonstrations of its K-9, motor and drone teams during an open house event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
The police department is located at 5450 Guardian Way, north of Walnut Avenue between Benson Avenue and 10th Street.
SWAT team and Mounted Posse displays will be featured and children may come dressed in Halloween costumes, take a tour of a “haunted” training room and receive sweet treats. Residents are encouraged to bring canned or non-perishable foods that will be donated to local food banks.
The Chino Valley Fire District and Inland Empire Humane Society will have booths set up at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.