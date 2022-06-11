Chino Police Department
Wednesday, June 1
Possession of a switchblade in a vehicle, 5300 block of Riverside Drive, 1:48 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13300 block of Benson Avenue, 6:55 a.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 8 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6300 block of Riverside Drive, 10:30 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:14 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of Elderberry Avenue, 4 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12700 block of Cypress Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:38 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
Theft, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, midnight.
Vandalism, 4800 block of Terry Avenue, midnight,
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 5100 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 12:05 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:26 a.m.
Burglary, 13700 block of Central Avenue, 2:38 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13700 block of Central Avenue, 2:40 a.m.
Burglary, 14200 block of Albers Way, 3:49 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Benson Avenue, 5:46 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:31 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Park Place, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:30 p.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Vista Court, 9:50 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12700 block of Orgren Avenue, 10 p.m.
Friday, June 3
Identity theft, 12800 block of 18th Street, midnight.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13500 block of Devonshire Lane, midnight.
Vandalism, 14500 block of Purdue Avenue, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, B Street and Central Avenue, 6:19 a.m.
Identity theft, 12600 block of 16th Street, 8 a.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Excelsior Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6200 block of Grant Street, 4:45 p.m.
Vandalism, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 6 p.m.
Assault on a child, 12800 block of Cedro Avenue, 6:34 p.m.
Assault, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:50 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 2400 block of Euclid Avenue, 9:35 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4000 block of Phillips Boulevard, 10 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Euclid and Merrill avenues, 10:34 p.m.
Burglary, 4800 block of Riverside Drive, 10:37 p.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Vista Court, 11 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 4400 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:34 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 4700 block of Independence Street, 5:35 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 7:40 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, 1:13 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
Shoplifting, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
Burglary, 13300 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 6 p.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Delphey Avenue, 6:27 p.m.
Sunday, June 5
Stolen vehicle, 14900 block of La Palma Drive, 7:26 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:14 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6800 block of Vanderbilt Street, 1:26 p.m.
Identity theft, 13500 block of Magnolia Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11800 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:06 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 4400 block of Heather Circle, 5:18 p.m.
Monday, June 6
Vandalism, 11800 block of Snyder Avenue, 7:38 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 9:57 a.m.
Assault, 3800 block of Maxon Lane, 10:55 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12700 block of Benson Avenue, 2:54 p.m.
Vandalism, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Second Street, 4:36 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 8:23 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7
Mail theft, 5500 block of Dover Street, 1:47 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3700 block of Walnut Avenue, 3:38 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3700 block of Walnut Avenue, 3:38 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 13200 block of Copra Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
Trailer theft, 6600 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12600 block of Cypress Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8
Contempt of court, 6100 block of Salem Street, 8:35 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
Assault, 6100 block of Salem Street, 4:58 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, June 1
Drunk in public, Laurelton Lane and Graystone Avenue, 6:56 a.m.
Theft, 16100 block of Pebble Beach Lane, 3:25 p.m.
Theft, 15700 block of Aqueduct Lane, 5:26 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Butterfield Ranch Road and Shady View Drive, 10:02 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:12 a.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:23 a.m.
Friday, June 3
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 1900 block of Rancho Hills Drive, 11:55 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Nomad Lane, 1:13 p.m.
Theft, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 4 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 14600 block of Lobelia Drive, 5:21 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15900 block of Hanover Way, 2:45 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 17300 block of Jessica Lane, 5:43 a.m.
Burglary, 2200 block of Lake Terrace Drive, 10:54 p.m.
Sunday, June 5
Possession of a controlled substance, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:16 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 1:41 p.m.
Burglary, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 3:26 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Fairfield Ranch Road and Central Avenue, 11:37 p.m.
Monday, June 6
Vandalism, 2600 block of Vista Monte Circle, 7:45 a.m.
Burglary, Village Drive and Ramona Avenue, 8:15 a.m.
Burglary, 15000 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:47 a.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:50 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2600 block of Lookout Circle, 1:21 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7
Fraud, 2300 block of Meadow Ridge Drive, 8:50 a.m.
Trespassing, 2700 block of Olympic View Drive, 12:25 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8
Vandalism, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Assault, 13800 block of Peyton Drive, 7:55 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Butterfield Ranch Road and Picasso Drive, 8:25 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.