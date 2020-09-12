Attempted murder suspect jailed
A 20-year-old Chino man was arrested Tuesday night on attempted murder after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being slashed several times with a knife in the 11800 block of Norton Avenue in the county area of Montclair.
Steve Cordero is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of attempted murder, burglary and a probation violation. He was arrested at 10:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Maple Street in Chino, according to jail records.
Deputies from the Chino Hills Police Department were called at 9:25 p.m. on a report of an attempted murder, police said.
“The victim was preparing to leave for work, when he opened his car door, to find the suspect sitting inside the vehicle and attempted to steal items,” said Deputies T. Van Amberg and D. Martinez. “The victim suffered life-threatening stab and slash wounds to his head, neck and torso.”
The unidentified victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
Lit cigarette thrown at officers
Chino police arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of throwing a lit cigarette at officers early Tuesday morning.
Christine Bocardo, of Chino, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Bail was set at $100,000, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Officers went to a home at 3:07 a.m. on the 13100 block of Fifth Street on an elder abuse investigation, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
When officers talked to a woman, she threw a lit cigarette at the on-duty officers, striking them on the shoulder, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Ms. Bocardo is being held on suspicion of causing harm or death on an elderly adult and battery on emergency personnel.
Sharps collection Sept. 26
Chino Valley Fire District will host a free sharps waste collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at its Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Face coverings will be required and attendees must follow social distancing guidelines.
“All sharps shall be in an approved sharps container,” according to fire district officials. “Unauthorized containers will not be accepted.”
New sharps containers can be picked up at the event, but container replacement is based on availability.
The event is only open to residents of Chino, Chino Hills and the unincorporated area of Chino.
Proof of residency will be required.
Information: 902-5280, ext. 8809.
Motorcycle enforcement
Chino Hills Police will have extra officers on patrol Wednesday, Sept. 16 looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.
Drivers
•Always check twice for motorcycles in your mirrors and blind spots.
•Use your signal when changing lanes.
•Never follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.
•When at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.
Motorcyclists
•Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and protective gear like gloves and leather clothing.
•Consider adding reflective tape to your clothing to make it easier for other drivers to see you.
•Keep your lights on at all times, even during the day.
•Don’t assume drivers see you: signal well in advance before changing lanes and watch for turning vehicles.
•Although lane splitting is legal, the practice is not encouraged at high speeds in free-flowing traffic, or between large vehicles like big rigs and motor homes.
Funding for motorcycle safety enforcement operations are provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Information: Chino Hills Police, 364-2000.
Pink Patch Project underway
Police launched a Pink Patch Project, selling pink Chino Police patches for $10 each with proceeds benefitting the Loma Linda University Cancer Center.
The patches are available during business hours at the front counter of the Chino Police Department, located at 5451 Guardian Way. Cash payments will be accepted. Payments can also be made on Venmo to Chino Police Foundation.
Patches will also be available at future community events.
“The Pink Patch Project is an innovative public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease,” Chino police stated in a news release. “The goal of this project is to raise funds to further the research, treatment and cure of those who are battling cancer and those who have battled cancer. Equally important during this time is to educate the public as much as we can about early detection and prevention.”
Chino Police employees will wear the patch on their uniforms from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.
Information: pinkpatch project.com, @PinkPatch Project on Instagram or #Pinkpatchproject on Twitter.
Serving our Seniors
Senior residents and others at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and unable to leave home for food, medication, or other essential services can contact the Chino Valley Fire District’s Serving our Seniors program for assistance.
Information: 315-8850.
