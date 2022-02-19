English Springs Park burglaries
A 37-year-old Chino woman was arrested Feb. 14 as a suspect in a series of vehicle burglaries taking place at English Springs Park, 2201 Grand Ave. in Chino Hills.
Chino Hills police said credit cards taken during the burglaries were used shortly after at Target and Walmart in Chino.
Stephanie Romero, who is on felony probation in Los Angeles County, was booked into a Los Angeles County jail facility and will later be booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, police said.
Community Academy to begin
Chino police will conduct a 10-week Community Academy from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 16 to May 18 at police department headquarters, 5451 Guardian Way, Chino.
Participants will learn about Chino Police Department’s units and how each one plays a vital role.
Information: chi nopd.wufoo/forms/w1qo7e8n0fbmsle or Andrea Fletcher at (909) 334-3217 or email afletcher@chinopd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.