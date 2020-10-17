Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:20 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 6200 block of Fielding Street, 4:51 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 5:45 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of La Palma Drive, 7 p.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Wintress Drive, 11:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Carjacking, 5800 block of College Park Avenue, 4:29 a.m.
Carjacking, Schaefer and Oaks avenues, 5 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Fillmore Street and Sycamore Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 10:33 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
Vandalism, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 2:26 p.m.
Under the influence, 12800 block of Ninth Street, 3:18 p.m.
Identity theft, 5600 block of Dover Street, 4:34 p.m.
Robbery, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:01 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:52 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 13400 block of Oaks Avenue, 8 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 8 a.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 8:31 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13400 block of Central Avenue, 10:12 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Valerie Lane, 10:57 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:19 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:26 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 14200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 12:21 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:50 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:22 a.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Valerie Lane, 6:47 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 8:53 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of Anthony Place, 10:06 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6500 block of Pine Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, D Street and Central Avenue, 1:03 p.m.
Burglary, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 6:03 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 12
Possession of drug materials, Benson Avenue and Riverside Drive, 1:52 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 15600 block of Dupont Avenue, 4:38 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:29 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14100 block of Central Avenue, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Sexual assault, 13100 block of Fourth Street, midnight.
Theft, 12400 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:52 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 8:35 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:55 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Ramona and Edison avenues, 1:35 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 2:36 p.m.
Theft, 14700 block of Central Avenue, 2:53 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 7:55 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Vandalism, 5000 block of Highview Street, 8:01 a.m.
Vandalism, 16200 block of Pinehurst Drive, 8:37 a.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:03 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2400 block of Via La Mesa, 11:39 a.m.
Theft, 2800 block of Bedford Lane, 9:58 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Fraud, 13900 block of Ravenwood Drive, 12:45 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 4:03 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3400 block of Dynelo Avenue, 10:14 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Drunk in public, Rock Springs and Peyton drives, 1:41 a.m.
Under the influence, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
Burglary, 15300 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:49 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 12
Trespassing, 13300 block of Woodsorrel Road, 1:34 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 2400 block of Cottonwood Trail, 8:24 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Burglary, 16700 block of Sage Circle, 8:38 a.m.
Fraud, 15600 block of San Jose Avenue, 10:29 a.m.
Fraud, 13500 block of La Sierra Drive, 11:49 a.m.
Negligent discharge of a firearm, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Burglary, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
Assault, 1900 block of Hunter Road, 7:41 p.m.
