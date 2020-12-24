Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Theft, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:50 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:38 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Napa Drive, 12:31 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Alma Court, 12:55 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 1 p.m.
Theft, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Burglary, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
Lost property, 16300 block of Fern Avenue, 7:55 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Theft, 12300 block of Benson Avenue, 12:57 a.m.
Burglary, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:20 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3700 block of Grand Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4100 block of Miguel Street, noon.
Assault, 4900 block of Walnut Avenue, 12:02 p.m.
Robbery, 13700 block of Central Avenue, 12:23 p.m.
Robbery, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
Mail theft, 12300 block of Aralia Avenue, 2:03 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5000 block of Riverside Drive, 8:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4500 block of Riverside Drive, 10:32 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
Theft, 13400 block of Fransceca Court, midnight.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 1:40 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6200 block of Wilkes Street, 6:45 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3700 block of Phillips Boulevard, 12:58 p.m.
Identity theft, 4800 block of Park Street, 1:51 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14300 block of Rutgers Avenue, 3 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14500 block of Marquette Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14100 block of Central Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14400 block of Mountain Avenue, 7 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 8:24 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11800 block of Crystal Avenue, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Possession of drug materials, 11400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 1 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12600 block of Colony Street, 4:32 a.m.
Forgery, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:29 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3500 block of County Road, 3:24 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6600 block of Schaefer Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4200 block of Wintress Drive, 10 p.m.
Mail theft, 6600 block of Rosemary Drive, 10:56 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:01 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Theft from motor vehicles, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 12:50 a.m.
Theft, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 7:20 a.m.
Mail theft, 12700 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:45 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5100 block of Revere Street, 10:27 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:26 p.m.
Assault, 6300 block of Edison Avenue, 9:46 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Possession of a controlled substance, Pipeline Avenue and Rosewood Way, 1:49 a.m.
Theft, 15100 block of Ashwood Lane, 10:24 a.m.
Theft, 15200 block of Ashwood Lane, 11:33 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 2:22 p.m.
Identity theft, 16100 block of Castelli Circle, 2:49 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 3:05 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Burglary, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 4:53 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Village Drive, 7:42 a.m.
Theft, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 8:27 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2500 block of Stagecoach Trail, 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
Theft, 15700 block of Amston Court, 5:57 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16000 block of Pinnacle Road, 7:46 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Los Serranos Boulevard and Montecito Drive, 9:35 a.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 1:20 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Sable Court and Whirlaway Lane, 8:13 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14600 block of Morningfield Drive, 11:51 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Theft, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 12:41 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:02 p.m.
Theft, 2700 block of Eagle Crest Road, 3:35 p.m.
Identity theft, 5600 block of Stafford Court, 4:13 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Sonrisa Drive, 8:35 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Ramona Avenue and Mesa Boulevard, 11:51 p.m.
