Chino Police Department
Wednesday, June 2
Smuggling a controlled substance on a person under arrest, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:20 a.m.
Vandalism, 10th Street and Walnut Avenue, 2:36 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 16200 block of East Preserve Loop, 4:24 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:03 p.m.
Possession of a bank card without consent and with intent to sell, 8600 block of Founders Grove Street, 6:03 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Phillips Boulevard, 10:52 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Identity theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4100 block of Bernardo Court, 1:45 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 6 a.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Maxon Lane, 5:42 p.m.
Assault, 4400 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:41 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Theft, 12700 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 4400 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3 a.m.
Burglary, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 9:30 a.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 10:05 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 7800 block of Bickmore Avenue, 10:42 a.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:04 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Avocado Avenue, 4:49 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of Birch Avenue, 7 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:24 p.m.
Disturbance, 13000 block of Sycamore Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue, 11:16 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Driving under the influence, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 1:11 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 5:38 a.m.
Burglary, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 6:16 a.m.
Burglary, 3800 block of Lake Street, 6:37 a.m.
Theft, Chino Corona Road and Pine Avenue, 10:10 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:06 p.m.
Under the influence, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
Shoplifting, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:48 p.m.
Assault, 13500 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:16 p.m.
Vandalism, 15900 block of Huntington Garden Avenue, 9:27 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 10:53 p.m.
Sunday, June 6
Theft from motor vehicles, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 2:25 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:22 a.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:10 a.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 7:13 a.m.
Robbery, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 10 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:11 a.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, noon.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 4 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 4:50 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 5:11 p.m.
Vandalism, 7500 block of Desert Holly Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 11:15 p.m.
Monday, June 7
Stolen vehicle, Legacy Park Street and Chino Corona Road, 1 a.m.
Burglary, 5100 block of G Street, 4:45 a.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Second Street, 6:17 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 8:17 a.m.
Theft, 16700 block of Euclid Avenue, 8:47 a.m.
Vandalism, 5100 block of Revere Street, 9:27 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 12400 block of Farndon Place, 11:23 a.m.
Identity theft, 8100 block of Garden Gate Street, 2:38 p.m.
Assault, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 7:59 a.m.
Robbery, 6400 block of Prescott Avenue, 9 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 9:19 a.m.
Identity theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 9:30 a.m.
Assault, 4200 block of Walnut Avenue, 11:16 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 12:17 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 10:02 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Telephone Avenue, midnight.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, June 2
Possession of narcotics, Whirlaway Lane and Peyton Drive, 2:52 a.m.
Assault, 6400 block of Sunny Meadow Lane, 9:53 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:15 p.m.
Welfare fraud, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:36 a.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Amethyst Lane, 10:25 a.m.
Robbery, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 17300 block of Jessica Lane, 3:44 p.m.
Alcohol sales to a minor, 1400 block of Carbon Canyon Road, 5:10 p.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 5:57 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Stolen vehicle, 17800 block of Cassidy Place, 10:30 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 17800 block of Lone Ranger Trail, 3:34 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Carbon Canyon Road and Oak Way Lane, 3:44 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Parkview Terrace and Mitchell Drive, 3:52 p.m.
Burglary, 14700 block of Maplewood Drive, 9:36 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Burglary, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:31 a.m.
Welfare fraud, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 7:35 a.m.
Vandalism, 2100 block of Grand Avenue, 3:17 p.m.
Sunday, June 6
Possession of a controlled substance, 4800 block of Bird Farm Road, 10:38 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3500 block of Terrace Drive, 1:14 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15700 block of Roan Road, 2:03 p.m.
Theft, 2300 block of Black Pine Road, 4:29 p.m.
Monday, June 7
Possession of a controlled substance, Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue, 6:15 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4800 block of Highview Street, 9:32 a.m.
Identity theft, 2800 block of Woodsorrel Drive, 1:23 p.m.
Attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, 5900 block of Meadowood Court, 3:11 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:52 p.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 4:18 p.m.
Identity theft, 4400 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 6:05 p.m.
Theft, 3100 block of Montelena Court, 6:38 p.m.
Burglary, 1700 block of Mill Stream Drive, 7:24 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
Assault, 2000 block of Paseo Grande, 4:53 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Bedford Lane and Peyton Drive, 10:03 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 17800 block of Cassidy Place, 11:18 a.m.
Identity theft, 2500 block of Stagecoach Trail, 11:36 a.m.
Wednesday, June 9
Fraud, 1000 block of Francis Avenue (county area), 11:12 a.m.
Under the influence, 3500 block of Autumn Avenue, 11:16 p.m.
