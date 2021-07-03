Attempted murder suspect jailed
Chino police arrested a 20-year-old man June 24 on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot at in the 12200 block of Mountain Avenue in Chino.
Jevon Alexander Smith is being held on $1.35 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of attempted murder, assault on a person with a firearm and participating in a criminal street gang, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Police officers in Chino saw two men arguing in the 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, just north of the 60 Freeway, when one man pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the victim, said Lt. Ryan Croley.
“The round struck the ground, and the victim was not injured,” Lt. Croley said.
The shooter got inside a vehicle, and as officers tried to detain him, he ran.
A short time later, the suspect was caught and arrested in the 900 block of W. Philadelphia St., near Ontario Christian High School.
“A handgun was later recovered from the vehicle that Mr. Smith had fled from,” Lt. Croley said.
Five cited for illegal fireworks
Four men and a woman were cited and released on suspicion of possessing dangerous fireworks in June in Chino Hills, the Chino Hills Police Department announced.
Ryan Mayon, 39, of Pomona; Luis Cordova, 29, of San Bernardino; Randy Garcia, 36, of Corona; Amanda Rosales, 33, of Hesperia; and Carlos Garcia, 25, of Mira Loma received the citations during a Chino Hills Police Multiple Enforcement Team fireworks enforcement operation, said Sgt. Randy Naquin.
Mr. Mayon was cited for possession of 45 pounds of illegal fireworks, Mr. Cordova for 60 pounds, Mr. Garcia for 30 pounds, Ms. Rosales for 40 pounds, and Mr. Garcia for 99 pounds of illegal fireworks.
The five people were released at the scenes of their arrests.
“The illegal fireworks were taken for destruction,” Sgt. Naquin said.
Man jailed in cigarette theft
Police in Chino Hills jailed a 31-year-old man June 24 on suspicion of stealing cigarettes, threatening employees and causing damage to the gas station on Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.
Touse Farhad, a Chino Hills resident, was booked on robbery and making criminal threats charges into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Bail was set at $115,000, according to county jail records.
Deputies were called at 2:29 p.m. to the AM/PM store at the Arco station at 4123 Chino Hills Parkway on a report of a man stealing cigarettes and was being held down by employees, Sgt. Narcie Sousa said.
“Deputies learned the suspect selected cigarettes and became aggressive when asked to pay for the items,” Sgt. Sousa said. “The suspect made threats of violence toward employees, damaged property and exited the store without paying.” The employees held the man on the ground outside the store until deputies arrived.
Knife thrown at car
Chino Hills police are continuing to look for the person wanted for throwing a knife at a car during a road rage incident June 23 in Chino Hills.
Deputies were called at 10:24 a.m. to the area of Bird Farm Road and Ramona Avenue on a report of a road rage, finding a knife wedged into the car’s metal frame, Sgt. Narcie Sousa said.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000.
Assault suspect arrested
A 28-year-old Chino man was arrested on suspicion of assault after his roommate was struck with a baseball bat, according to the Chino Police Department.
Frank Joseph Thornton is being held at the West Valley Detention Center on $50,000 bail, jail records show.
Chino police were called at 12:52 a.m. June 25 to the 4900 block of Harrison Street on a report of an assault, learning a man had been struck on his arm with a baseball bat, Lt. Croley said. “The investigation revealed that during a verbal altercation, the suspect swung a baseball bat at the victim, striking him in the arm,” Lt. Croley said. “The victim called police and the suspect fled.”
At 9:19 a.m. the next day, Mr. Thornton was arrested at the Harrison Street home, the lieutenant said.
DUI patrol held Friday
Chino Hills police held a citywide DUI patrol operation Friday after Champion press time to look for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, said Deputy Sokly Chau.
“We want everyone to be as safe as possible, especially when they are on the road,” the deputy said.
Drivers convicted of driving under the influence can face fines and penalties of $13,500 and may have their driver’s license suspended.
Funding for the operation came from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Safety Administration.
National Night Out Aug. 3
Both cities of Chino Hills and Chino will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Chino Hills is inviting residents to sign up for a neighborhood event by Monday, July 12 at chino hills.org/nationalnightout.
The anti-crime event will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in neighborhoods holding barbecues and potlucks.
Chino has sent registration forms to past participat- ing neighborhoods.
Information: Chino Police, (909) 628-1234; Chino Hills Police (909) 364-2000.
CVFD hiring firefighters
Chino Valley Fire District will accept applications for firefighter-paramedics through 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
Full-time pay is listed at $104,022 through $126,447 per year, according to the job listing on government jobs.com.
Information: https://s.ripl.com/3sy62g.
Trauma kits donated
Chino Valley Unified received 272 trauma kits from the Chino Valley Fire District’s Homeland Security group Wednesday that will go to all 34 schools in the school district.
Kits consist of life-saving equipment that can aid trauma victims.
