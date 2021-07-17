Pursuit suspect arrested
Chino police arrested a 31-year-old Chino man last Saturday after a short police pursuit in a car owned by the suspect but stolen from an impound facility in Blythe.
Omar Mohammad Farooq was booked on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of assault on a police officer, evading police and obstruction of a police officer, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Police officers were called at 5:03 p.m. to the Ulta store at 4041 Grand Ave. on a report of a suspicion person inside a gray Volkswagen harassing customers, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
“Officers learned the car was stolen out of the City of Blythe and attempted to detain the driver,” the sergeant said.
The man fled, and after a short pursuit, the driver was taken into custody after fighting with officers in the 14100 block of Pipeline Avenue in Chino, Sgt. Jacquez said.
“It was determined that Mr. Farooq was the vehicle’s registered owner, however, the car had been impounded by the California Highway Patrol after he was cited for driving without a license,” Sgt. Jacquez said.
Investigators believe the man later broke into the impound facility and drove off with his car, the sergeant said.
Man jailed after family dispute
A 30-year-old Chino man was jailed Sunday night on suspicion of robbery, vandalism and child endangerment after a family dispute at a Chino restaurant, according to the Chino Police Department.
Jorge Rangel-Tovar was booked on $125,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center, jail records show.
Chino police officers were called at 7:46 p.m. to the 6600 block of Homan Court on a report of a domestic dispute, learning the victim and her 16-year-old daughter were involved in an argument with the victim’s husband while dining at a restaurant, said Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
The name of the restaurant was not given.
“After dinner, the victim’s husband drove everyone home recklessly while under the influence of alcohol,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “The argument continued when they arrived home and the suspect smashed his wife’s vehicle windshield with a shovel.”
Sgt. Jacquez said the suspect reportedly pinned his wife against a wall, causing scratches to her arm. The suspect also ripped a cell phone from the woman, the sergeant said.
Mr. Rangel-Tovar was arrested inside the home’s garage without incident, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Robbery suspect jailed
Police in Chino arrested a 34-year-old Glendora man Sunday morning on suspicion of punching his ex-girlfriend in the face and forcefully taking her laptop at a home in the 14000 block of Whitebark Avenue in Chino.
Devin Patrick Case was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of robbery, domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bail, according to county jail records.
Police went to the Whitebark Avenue home at 7:11 a.m. on a report of a domestic dispute, learning the woman’s ex-boyfriend got into her house through a small bathroom window earlier that morning, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
After the woman was punched and her laptop was taken, the suspect fled before police arrived. A search of the neighborhood came up empty, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Detectives tracked the suspect to the Ontario Airport Inn at 1801 G St. in Ontario, arresting the man at 12:30 p.m., the sergeant said.
Two arrested in firing guns
Two men were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of recklessly discharging multiple firearms into the air on July 4 at an apartment complex at 13106 Yorba Ave. in Chino.
Joseph Denham, 31, and Mario Martinez, 38, were each booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and gross negligent discharge of a firearm, Chino Police said.
Mr. Martinez was also booked on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to sell.
Chino police detectives were investigating two suspects shooting firearms at the Yorba Court Apartments, finding more than 50 bullet casings in the complex’s parking lot, police said.
Officers made the arrests after serving search warrants at the same apartment complex where the suspects live.
