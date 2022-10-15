Fire district open house today
The Chino Valley Fire District will host its annual open house from 9 a.m. to noon today (Oct. 15) at its Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
The event will feature live demonstrations, hands-only CPR instruction, fire station tours, apparatus display, children’s safety house, a hot dog lunch and information booths.
Information: cvifd.org.
Assault at computer store
Police in Chino Hills arrested a 21-year-old Chino man Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of armed robbery and assaulting an employee of a computer and technology store in Chino Hills.
Khaya Jerome Maphenduka was booked on $125,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Deputies were called at 12:09 p.m. to ASN Depot at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway on a report of a person trying to steal merchandise from the store, Detective Andrew McCoy said.
“An employee from the business confronted the suspect and took the merchandise back,” the detective said. “The suspect tried to reenter the store and a physical altercation ensued.”
The employee pinned the suspect to the ground and held him until deputies arrived, Detective McCoy said.
Stolen car leads to woman’s arrest
A 34-year-old Bellflower woman was jailed Sunday night on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, narcotics and a loaded firearm after a traffic stop at the Mobil gas station at 14220 Chino Hills Parkway, near Grand Avenue in Chino Hills.
Monique Desiree Garcia was booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Jail records show she was wanted on a no-bail warrant from Los Angeles County for violating probation from a previous burglary conviction.
Chino Hills police were alerted from an automated license plate reader at 9:12 p.m. that a stolen black Dodge Charger had entered the city, Deputy Jonathan Drayer said.
“Deputies learned the license plate from the stolen vehicle was affixed to a white Hyundai Tucson,” the deputy said. The Hyundai was located at the gas station on the corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Grand Avenue and deputies saw a woman walking away from the car.
She was detained as deputies searched the car, finding methamphetamine and a loaded gun, Deputy Drayer said.
Rape suspect arrested
More than two years after Chino Police took over a rape investigation from the California Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old Pomona man was arrested Sept. 29 after he matched DNA evidence that was tested by the San Bernardino County Crime Lab.
Joseph Vargas Rodriguez was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga but was released Oct. 6 into the custody of San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department because of outstanding warrants, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino Police assisted the California Highway Patrol on a July 24, 2020 rape investigation near the 60 Freeway and Euclid Avenue, Sgt. Ted Olden said.
“Based on the seriousness of the allegation, Chino Police officers conducted the investigation, and all evidence gathered from the case was forwarded to detectives for further analysis,” he said.
County crime lab officials notified Chino police detectives on July 14, 2022 that DNA evidence linked Mr. Rodriguez to the crime, Sgt. Olden said.
