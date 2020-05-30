Chino Police Department
Wednesday, May 20
Theft from motor vehicles, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 5500 block of Francis Avenue, 12:01 a.m.
Burglary, 5100 block of Edison Avenue, 2:30 a.m.
Identity theft, Central Avenue and Columbus Street, 2:42 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11 a.m.
Theft, 13800 block of Roswell Avenue, 1:39 p.m.
Identity theft, 4300 block of Lavender Court, 2:10 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
Vandalism, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 4 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 7000 block of Merrill Avenue, 4:28 p.m.
Vandalism, 5000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
Vandalism, 11900 block of Ottawa Place, 7:29 p.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Benson Avenue, 9:15 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
Possession of a controlled substance, 15000 block of Central Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6700 block of Cardinal Street, 2:15 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 3:58 p.m.
Vandalism, 12900 block of Sixth Street, 6:44 p.m.
Friday, May 22
Lost property, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:50 a.m.
Burglary, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Central Avenue and Columbus Street, 1:16 p.m.
Assault, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Mountain and Walnut avenues, 6:27 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12700 block of Telephone Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
Saturday, May 23
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 2:52 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 11:37 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Pine and Hellman avenues, 7:24 p.m.
Burglary, 6500 block of Joy Court, 8 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4400 block of Marigold Drive, 8:28 p.m.
Sunday, May 24
Stolen vehicle, 7000 block of Clemson Street, 4:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
Vandalism, 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5200 block of B Street, 10:51 p.m.
Monday, May 25
Possession of drug materials, 4500 block of Carmen Street, 7:43 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:56 a.m.
Assault, 13500 block of Lily Place, 7:59 a.m.
Assault, 4200 block of Riverside Drive, 1:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 15600 block of El Prado Road, 2:09 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 5000 block of Walnut Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
False impersonation, 13200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:28 p.m.
Tuesday, May 26
Possession of drug materials, 3700 block of Grand Avenue, 1:31 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Walnut and Mountain avenues, 8:10 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, Walnut and Mountain avenues, 8:10 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 12:29 p.m.
Annoyance, 12800 block of Raintree Court, 7:18 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:02 p.m.
Stabbing, 12900 block of Yorba Avenue, 8:41 p.m.
Wednesday, May 27
Vandalism, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 8:48 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, May 20
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Rimrock Avenue, 7:58 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:59 a.m.
Identity theft, 3300 block of Whirlaway Lane, 9:12 a.m.
Burglary, 3100 block of Roma Court, 9:15 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 11:55 a.m.
Theft, 16200 block of Rainbow Ridge Road, 2:58 p.m.
Identity theft, 2900 block of Venezia Terrace Drive, 4:18 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5700 block of Sagebrush Street, 5:25 p.m.
Fraud, 5900 block of Parkcrest Drive, 8:22 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:25 p.m.
Friday, May 22
Stolen license plate, 2300 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 7:31 a.m.
Stabbing, 15100 block of Monterey Avenue, 7:49 a.m.
Fraud, 3200 block of Richele Court, 8:09 a.m.
Vandalism, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:24 a.m.
Saturday, May 23
Vandalism, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:27 a.m.
Identity theft, 2300 block of Calle Bienvenida, 8:23 a.m.
Identity theft, Mimosa Court and Mesa Oak Avenue, 9:34 a.m.
Identity theft, 3400 block of Terrace Drive, 2:16 p.m.
Theft, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:29 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Signac Court, 11:50 p.m.
Sunday, May 24
Burglary, 3100 block of Mill Hollow Drive, 9:20 a.m.
Fraud, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15500 block of Quite Oak Drive, 9:51 a.m.
Monday, May 25
Under the influence, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:36 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:01 p.m.
Tuesday, May 26
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15400 block of Oakflats Road, 12:32 p.m.
Theft, 3200 block of Armsley Drive, 2:09 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Woodview Road and Pipeline Avenue, 5:03 p.m.
Drunk in public, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:44 p.m.
Wednesday, May 27
Trespassing, 3300 block of Orange Grove Avenue, 8:12 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 15700 block of Sprig Street, 10:22 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 2500 block of Moon Dust Drive, 11:01 a.m.
Burglary, 3200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
Identity theft, 14700 block of Calle Otono, 1:04 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 1:48 p.m.
Theft, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 9:46 p.m.
