Chino Police Department
Wednesday, March 24
Vandalism, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:05 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 5:59 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:51 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:45 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6700 block of Chino Avenue, 2:47 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:11 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11600 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:56 p.m.
Vandalism, 12700 block of Ninth Street, 11 p.m.
Thursday, March 25
Identity theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Identity theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Robbery, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, midnight.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 4300 block of Rainer Court, 11:42 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
Theft, 5900 block of Sycamore Court, 2:41 p.m.
Vandalism, 13200 block of Euclid Avenue, 2:48 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
Robbery, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:43 p.m.
Friday, March 26
Possession of narcotics for sale, 14300 block of Central Avenue, 12:31 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:46 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Serra Avenue, 9 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Mountain and Walnut avenues, 10:40 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6600 block of King Street, 11:30 a.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:10 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
Mail theft, 12500 block of Sholander Avenue, 2:09 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13900 block of San Antonio Avenue, 5 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 6 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Fern and Walnut avenues, 6:30 p.m.
Assault, 6300 block of Southwestern Street, 8:25 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5300 block of G Street, 9:10 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4800 block of Hancock Street, 10:09 p.m.
Saturday, March 27
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4600 block of Oceanside Drive, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:54 a.m.
Vandalism, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 2:11 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4900 block of Taft Avenue, 2:40 a.m.
Mail theft, 4600 block of Terry Avenue, noon.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Yorba Avenue, 2:33 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 4 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Ramona Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 5:17 p.m.
Vandalism, 13800 block of Magnolia Avenue, 11 p.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Magnolia Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Russell Avenue and Davis Street, 11:22 p.m.
Sunday, March 28
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, 12:07 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 12:59 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of G Street, 5:21 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 6:45 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Ramona Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 8:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Ramona and Walnut avenues, 10:47 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 1 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5900 block of Yorkshire Road, 6 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 7:10 p.m.
Assault, 4600 block of Edison Avenue, 7:43 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5900 block of 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 8:19 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 9:54 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:25 p.m.
Monday, March 29
Stolen vehicle, 4900 block of Francis Avenue, 3:30 a.m.
Mail theft, 4500 block of Carter Court, 5 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:12 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13500 block of Branding Iron Place, 2 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:32 p.m.
Theft, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, Hellman and Pine avenues, 10:54 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11300 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:36 p.m.
Tuesday, March 30
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:28 a.m.
Shoplifting, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 9:24 a.m.
Theft, 14800 block of Central Avenue, noon.
Mail theft, 6500 block of Grant Court, 2 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
Vandalism, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 6 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 6:12 p.m.
Burglary, 15700 block of Crestwood Avenue, 7 p.m.
Assault, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:26 p.m.
Wednesday, March 31
Lost property, 4000 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:32 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Benson Avenue, 1:51 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 7:28 a.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Maxon Lane, 9:30 a.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:14 a.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 12:17 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Monte Vista and Francis avenues, 12:43 p.m.
Acquire an access card with intent to sell, 12900 block of Fourth Street, 3:01 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5600 block of D Street, 5:51 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of 11th Street, 8:12 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 9:57 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, March 24
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:26 a.m.
Identity theft, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 8:27 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4300 block of Gird Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
Fraud, 4100 block of Gird Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4800 block of Sapphire Road, 4:47 p.m.
Thursday, March 25
Burglary, 2500 block of Notre Vista Drive, 10:44 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:38 p.m.
Friday, March 26
Identity theft, 4700 block of Bird Farm Road, 10:50 a.m.
Saturday, March 27
Possession of a controlled substance, Bird Farm Road and Carmelita Avenue, 1:43 a.m.
Sunday, March 28
Burglary, 1900 block of Nordic Avenue, 10:03 a.m.
Monday, March 29
Burglary, 14300 block of Pleasant Hill Drive, 9:18 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Elinvar Drive, 1:30 p.m.
Burglary, 14600 block of Hiddenspring Circle, 3:51 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13200 block of Setting Sun Court, 3:53 p.m.
Tuesday, March 30
Vandalism, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 5:54 a.m.
Welfare fraud, 2800 block of Woodsorrel Drive, 6:48 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 7:17 p.m.
Wednesday, March 31
Drunk in public, 16400 block of Cyan Court, 1:16 a.m.
Identity theft, Los Serranos Country Club and Heritage drives, 1:52 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Pipeline Avenue and Rosewood Way, 4:15 p.m.
Drunk in public, Butterfield Ranch Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway, 4:50 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 13200 block of McKinley Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.