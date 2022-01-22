Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Burglary, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:10 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5900 block of Joaquin Street, 1:54 a.m.
Burglary, 6300 block of Palmer Court, 2:50 a.m.
Burglary, 15000 block of La Palma Drive, 7:44 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 8:10 a.m.
Theft, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 8:15 a.m.
Mail theft, 12300 block of Delphey Avenue, 10:44 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 15700 block of Euclid Avenue, 1:07 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:41 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:18 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Joshua Avenue, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:20 a.m.
Burglary, 6500 block of Hayes Court, 3:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 5:51 a.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9 a.m.
Burglary, 16600 block of Johnson Avenue, 9:13 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 8600 block of Merrill Avenue, 10:14 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Monte Vista Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 1:34 p.m.
Unlawful registration with intent to avoid compliance, 5800 block of C Street, 2:01 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Norton Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12600 block of East End Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Burglary, 5900 block of Vicente Street, 4:55 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:06 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 5:19 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14900 block of La Palma Drive, 5:58 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 6:28 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
Driving under the influence, 5100 block of Walnut Avenue, 1:43 a.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:42 a.m.
Mail theft, 5900 block of Joaquin Street, 7:30 a.m.
Assault, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:52 a.m.
Burglary, 6500 block of Pine Avenue, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13600 block of Ford Place, 8 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 12800 block of Telephone Avenue, 10:29 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Assault, 15700 block of Approach Avenue, 3:09 a.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 7:11 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, 9:17 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:07 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of East End Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:09 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 10:41 p.m.
Assault, 5300 block of G Street, 11:48 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 16
Burglary, 13900 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 2:20 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of 14th Street, 2:43 a.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 3 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14900 block of Central Avenue, 3:43 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Ramona Avenue, 4 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of 14th Street, 4 a.m.
Assault, 14300 block of Central Avenue, 7:40 a.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:16 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 3:13 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
Child abuse, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 6 p.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:54 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
Carrying a loaded handgun, not the registered owner, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:59 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 17
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Ninth Street, 12:36 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:50 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Central and Washington avenues, 7:57 a.m.
Vandalism, 12300 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:01 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6700 block of Dublin Drive, 9:08 a.m.
Assault, 14200 block of Whitebark Avenue, 10:17 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 6700 block of Bartlett Street, 12:35 p.m.
Possession of concealed firearm in public, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:20 p.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Vista Del Rio Avenue, 5 p.m.
Transporting a controlled substance, 6500 block of Darcena Street, 6:07 p.m.
Burglary, 6100 block of Chino Avenue, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:10 a.m.
Vandalism, 13000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 12:20 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 2:05 p.m.
Possession of controlled substance, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 9:28 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Trespassing, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:37 a.m.
Theft, 16100 block of Pebble Beach Lane, 12:21 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 2600 block of Stagecoach Trail, 1:11 p.m.
Identity theft, 15900 block of Windswept Road, 7:23 p.m.
Theft, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 7:26 p.m.
Burglary, 2100 block of Wildflower Lane, 9:06 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 8:06 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 8:51 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 3:12 p.m.
Theft, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 7:01 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:42 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
Fraud, 15600 block of Lanyard Lane, 12:26 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of Peyton Drive, 3:12 p.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 5:22 p.m.
Theft, 3600 block of Honeysuckle Drive, 5:50 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3100 block of Skyview Ridge, 6:47 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 11400 block of San Felipe Avenue, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 12:26 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle, 17900 block of Via Frontera, 5:31 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 16
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6200 block of Narcissus Lane, 4:32 a.m.
Trespassing, Cherry Drive and Driftwood Street, 3:46 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6300 block of Narcissus Lane, 4:36 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:13 p.m.
Theft, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 6:17 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 17
Drunk in public, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 1:14 a.m.
Identity theft, 5600 block of Andover Way, 7:11 a.m.
Theft, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:26 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Theft, 17300 block of Jessica Lane, 12:03 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4900 block of Glenview Street, 10:42 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 10:58 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 16300 block of Fox Hollow Way, 3:34 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 6:47 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Possession of a controlled substance, 13400 block of Melody Road, 3:43 a.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:19 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5700 block of Beaver Springs Court, 9:28 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 12:26 p.m.
Assault, Fairway Boulevard and Carmelita Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Peyton Drive, 2:13 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Descanso Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:57 p.m.
Burglary, 14300 block of Pleasant Hill Drive, 6:54 p.m.
Burglary, 14100 block of Evening View Drive, 8:02 p.m.
Assault, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 9:25 p.m.
