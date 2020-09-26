Sharps collection today
Chino Valley Fire District will host a free sharps waste collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Sept. 26) at its Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Face coverings will be required and attendees must follow social distancing guidelines. “All sharps shall be in an approved sharps container,” according to fire district officials. “Unauthorized containers will not be accepted.”
New sharps containers can be picked up at the event, but container replacement is based on availability.
The event is open only to residents of Chino, Chino Hills and the unincorporated area of Chino. Proof of residency will be required.
Information: 902-5280, ext. 8809.
Man arrested for sale of illegal drugs
Police in Chino Hills jailed a 26-year-old Covina man last Saturday morning on suspicion of possessing several narcotics and other items used for the sale and transportation of illegal drugs.
Jacob Sierra Napoli was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He was released from jail at 1:59 a.m. Tuesday, San Bernardino County jail records show.
Deputies stopped a car at the Ayers Hotel parking lot at 4785 Chino Hills Parkway at 9:30 a.m., finding the driver had a suspended license, said Deputy A. Barrera.
Stolen cars lead to arrests
Chino Hills police recovered two reported stolen vehicles and arrested two men in separate incidents on Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills.
A 37-year-old Ventura man was arrested Sunday afternoon in Chino Hills on suspicion of possessing a car that had been reported stolen several days earlier in Temecula.
Sergio Salvador was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He was released at 1:51 a.m. Monday, according to county jail records. Deputies learned a reported stolen car was near the Taco Bell restaurant at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway and detained the driver.
Chino Hills police said the man was in possession of burglary tools that are commonly used to steal vehicles.
Stolen items were also found inside the car, police said.
On Monday, a 29-year-old Westminster man was arrested Monday afternoon after a stolen vehicle was found in the Arco gas station parking lot at 4123 Chino Hills Parkway, said Deputies T. Van Amberg and E. Negron.
The car had been reported stolen from Buena Park a few days earlier, the deputies added. Marco Antonio Hernandez was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He was released from the jail at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, jail records show.
Four arrested after drugs found
Chino Hills police jailed four men Monday morning on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and narcotics for sale after deputies found a car without license plates in the parking lot of a hotel in Chino Hills.
All four suspects – Jorge Herrera, 24, of Pomona; Steven Landeros, 25, of Montclair; Nathaniel Burrus, 26, of Highland; and Rafael Mancilla, 26, of Ontario—were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. All four have since been released after posting bail, said Deputy Elias Hernandez.
Deputies saw the car in the parking lot of Hotel Chino Hills at 15433 Fairfield Ranch Road at 8:37 a.m. and learned the car had been reported stolen several months ago in Los Angeles.
Evidence was found linking four men who were inside the hotel, Deputy Hernandez said. “Deputies located over one ounce of cocaine, about one pound of marijuana, several thousand dollars in cash and other items indicative of an ongoing criminal conspiracy to sell narcotics,” the deputy said.
CVFD to host virtual open house
Chino Valley Fire District will host a virtual open house at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 on Facebook Live at face book.com/cvifd.
Capt. Shaun Higgins and Sparky the Fire Dog will give a virtual tour of Station 1, located at 5078 Schaefer Ave., Chino. The open house will take place during Fire Prevention Week, fire officials said. Information: facebook.com/cvifd.
