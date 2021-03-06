Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Theft from motor vehicles, 14900 block of Telephone Avenue, midnight.
Mail theft, 13900 block of Ramona Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:59 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Cambridge Court, 3 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:21 a.m.
Burglary, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 3:42 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14900 block of Telephone Avenue, 5:10 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:40 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3600 block of Alicia Way, 7 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:40 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 5100 block of Washington Avenue, 10:08 a.m.
Theft, 14200 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Ninth Street, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Vandalism, 3900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 6 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4000 block of Bryant Lane, 7 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:29 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Forgery, Monte Vista Avenue and Revere Street, 1:18 a.m.
Vandalism, 12600 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 3:09 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:01 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4:36 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14600 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 5 p.m.
Sexual assault, 13100 block of 19th Street, 6:18 p.m.
Burglary, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 8 p.m.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:09 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 26
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 11800 block of Crystal Avenue, 2:31 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:10 a.m.
Theft, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:07 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 7000 block of Clemson Street, noon.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4000 block of Lombardy Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 5100 block of Independence Court, 4:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12700 block of Oaks Avenue, 6 p.m.
Shoplifting, 15700 block of Euclid Avenue, 7 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 7:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Oaks Avenue, 9 p.m.
Fictitious check, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 9:01 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Theft from a motor vehicle, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 3:35 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, El Prado Road and Flowers Street, 7:58 a.m.
Burglary, 15300 block of Central Avenue, 8:07 a.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 14400 block of Central Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5900 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 2 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 2:33 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Fourth Street, 5:07 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 15300 block of Central Avenue, 11:21 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:51 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6100 block of Satterfield Way, 12:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12700 block of Ross Avenue, 2 a.m.
Burglary, 5100 block of G Street, 7:12 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4500 block of Riverside Drive, 9:28 a.m.
Assault, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
Sexual assault, 5300 block of G Street, 11:03 a.m.
Vandalism, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 11:32 a.m.
Theft, 12300 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:15 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Westfield Avenue, 6:40 p.m.
Monday, March 1
Theft from motor vehicles, 3700 block of Catalina Court, 9:29 a.m.
Shoplifting, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12500 block of Orange Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
Theft, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4000 block of Lombardy Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
Transporting narcotics, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 9:59 p.m.
Assault, 9000 block of Kimball Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
Tuesday, March 2
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4100 block of Schaefer Avenue, 5:11 a.m.
False impersonation, 6900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 8:33 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Russell Avenue, 5 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:05 p.m.
Wednesday, March 3
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:27 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:26 a.m.
Assault, 4500 block of Edison Avenue, 10 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Possession of a controlled substance, Peyton Drive and Skyview Ridge, 3:43 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 6:48 a.m.
Burglary, 2400 block of Hawkwood Drive, 8:43 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15700 block of Aqueduct Lane, 5:29 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:49 a.m.
Attempted robbery, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
Identity theft, 14200 block of Laurel Wood Lane, 1:54 p.m.
Identity theft, 15700 block of Country Club Drive, 6:28 p.m.
Burglary, 2200 block of Meadow View Lane, 8:13 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 8:50 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 26
Assault, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 12:50 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 3000 block of Galaxy Place, 9:03 a.m.
Vandalism, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 9:18 a.m.
Theft, 2800 block of Bedford Lane, 9:38 a.m.
Under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 12:23 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Wembley Avenue, 7:50 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Possession of a controlled substance, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 12:23 a.m.
Driving under the influence of drugs, Chino Hills Parkway and Peyton Drive, 2:09 a.m.
Fraudulent credit application, 16000 block of Tamarind Terrace, 2:55 a.m.
Burglary, 13800 block of Shady Knoll Lane, 8:48 p.m.
Burglary, 3000 block of Sunny Brook Lane, 9:18 p.m.
Identity theft, 2200 block of Meadow View Lane, 9:19 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, Chino Hills Parkway and Peyton Drive, 10:50 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Stolen license plate, 16000 block of Pembrook Way, 4:44 p.m.
Monday, March 1
Burglary, 2500 block of Olympic View Drive, 5:45 a.m.
Theft, Cherrywood Lane and Walnut Creek Drive, 12:57 p.m.
Assault with a knife on a deputy, 3200 block of South Downs Drive, 1:04 p.m.
Burglary, 16600 block of Quail Country Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:39 p.m.
Fraud, 3500 block of Grand Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
Tuesday, March 2
Stolen vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 7:13 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14700 block of Moon Crest Lane, 7:47 a.m.
Fraud, 4300 block of Foxrun Drive, 10:29 a.m.
Identity theft, 2100 block of Olivine Drive, 12:12 p.m.
Identity theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:38 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 5:29 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:15 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 2200 block of Park Vista Lane, 11:49 p.m.
Wednesday, March 3
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Parkview Terrace, 7:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 2800 block of Eagle Crest Road, 8:12 a.m.
Identity theft, 2700 block of Avenida Marguerite, 10:03 a.m.
Attempted robbery, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
Theft, 3000 block of Olympic View Drive, 11:56 a.m.
Burglary, 3000 block of Morningfield Drive, 3:06 p.m.
Fraud, 3300 block of Whirlaway Lane, 5:58 p.m.
Fraud, 14700 block of iris Court, 6:28 p.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 7:54 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.