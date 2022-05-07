Chino Police Department
Wednesday, April 27
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:18 a.m.
Theft, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 1:27 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 1400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:58 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of Hariana Avenue, 2:20 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 2000 block of Oaks Avenue, 3:05 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6800 block of Renato Court, 4:14 a.m.
Burglary, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 4:43 a.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 7:05 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 7:50 a.m.
Vandalism, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 8:13 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11900 block of Vernon Avenue, 9 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 7000 block of Swiss Street, 9:08 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Orange Court, 9:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Roswell Avenue, 12:14 p.m.
Mail theft, 6200 block of Athena Street, 1:16 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of 11th Street, 1:23 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 1:40 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 1:56 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:39 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
Theft, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 2:25 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13800 block of Euclid Avenue, 2:41 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 4:32 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12200 block of Vista Court, 5:21 a.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 5:40 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Riverside Drive and Norton Avenue, 7:44 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 9:05 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14100 block of Central Avenue, 10:41 a.m.
Challenging someone to a fight, 13100 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 1:53 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
Vandalism, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4 p.m.
Assault to a child, 5000 block of Tyler Street, 4:22 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4;29 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 6:03 p.m.
Robbery, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:33 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:57 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Walnut and Ramona avenues, 9:25 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12700 block of Pate Place, 10 p.m.
Vandalism, 15700 block of San Antonio Avenue, 10:58 p.m.
Friday, April 29
Driving under the influence, El Prado Road and Alton Street, 1:11 a.m.
Vandalism, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 9:38 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of 10th Street, 10 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Riverside Drive and Ross Avenue, 2:10 p.m.
Vandalism, 5000 block of Francis Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
Theft, 14100 block of Albers Way, 4 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13800 block of Oaks Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Bell Court, 4:46 p.m.
Assault, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of 14th Street, 6 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11700 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
Vandalism, 14300 block of San Antonio Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Assault, 14300 block of San Antonio Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Robbery, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 9:47 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Bicycle theft, 13400 block of Daisy Lane, 1:29 a.m.
Arson, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 2:53 a.m.
Robbery, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 3:43 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:37 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 2000 block of Oaks Avenue, 10:08 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 11:21 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:58 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:01 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 7:49 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
Identity theft, 12400 block of Magnolia Avenue, midnight.
Driving under the influence, Central Avenue and El Prado Road, 12:42 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 2:33 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6400 block of Potomac River Court, 4 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Sycamore Avenue, 7:52 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
Assault, 14300 block of San Antonio Avenue, 2:55 p.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of Colony Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
Soliciting a lewd act in public, 12900 block of Sixth Street, 4:44 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:06 p.m.
Theft, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 7:27 p.m.
Child cruelty, 6600 block of Homan Court, 9:09 p.m.
Monday, May 2
Burglary, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 12:16 a.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:52 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 13400 block of Sycamore Avenue, 7:07 a.m.
False impersonation, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 7:39 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 5:02 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12900 block of Fifth Street, 5:30 p.m.
Assault, 6500 block of Wheaton Street, 8:20 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14600 block of Yorba Court, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:54 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Philadelphia Street and Benson Avenue, 2:09 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3600 block of Arvidson Court, 6:30 a.m.
Identity theft, 4400 block of Heather Circle, 7 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 6000 block of Azalea Street, 8:12 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 12600 block of Gun Avenue, 1 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14500 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:48 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:18 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Assault, 12900 block of Ninth Street, midnight.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, April 27
Shoplifting, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 12:15 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 1:10 p.m.
Vandalism, 2200 block of Grand Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Shoppes and City Center drives, 10:05 p.m.
Trespassing, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:35 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
Vandalism, 2900 block of Steeple Chase Drive, 8:05 a.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 8:43 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 2400 block of Hillsborough Lane, 3:50 p.m.
Vandalism, 3100 block of Skyview Ridge, 9:15 p.m.
Friday, April 29
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:14 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15000 block of Sandlewood Lane, 10:56 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 11:01 a.m.
Assault, 6300 block of Mystic Canyon Drive, 5:59 p.m.
Burglary, 15000 block of Avenida Compadres, 8:56 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Burglary, 4300 block of Ironwood Drive, 1:42 a.m.
Burglary, 13300 block of Skyhawk Court, 11:12 a.m.
Burglary, 3000 block of Galaxy Place, 11:15 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6500 block of Via Del Rancho, 2:30 p.m.
Assault, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:36 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 8:57 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
Burglary, 15000 block of Sandlewood Lane, 6:17 a.m.
Mail fraud, Mystic Canyon and Twin Knolls drives, 10:58 a.m.
Monday, May 2
Theft, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:33 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 12:10 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 4:17 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of Cadmium Court, 9:50 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 11:18 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Misty Hill Drive, 8:26 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 11:37 a.m.
Theft, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 12:04 p.m.
Theft, 15000 block of Oakwood Lane, 1:30 p.m.
Trespassing, Peyton and Rock Springs drives, 5 p.m.
