Chino Neighborhood House will collect unwrapped toy donations and sports equipment through the second week of December at several businesses in Chino and Chino Hills.
Toy drop boxes are located in Chino at Los Portales Restaurant, Papachino’s Restaurant, Old Fashion Donuts, Super Chili Burgers, Chino Neighborhood House, Cannataro’s Restaurant, Chino Café, Papa John’s Pizza, Chino Hills Pizza, Jia Pon Bakery, The Patio Grill and Cantina, Casa Sanchez, New York Pizzeria, Topos, The Perfect Spot, Andy’s Express Wash, and St. Margaret Mary Church and School.
In Chino Hills, locations are Bravo Burger, Baskin Robbins, and Archibald’s.
Information: Luis Calvo, 248-5665 or cnh91710@ya hoo.com.
