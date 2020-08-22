Food for Life Ministry Inc. was founded in August of 2009 to help the working poor and needy. We are located at 4712 Cheyenne Way, corner of Yorba and Cheyenne Way.
The goal was to provide food so the family could use the money they had to pay rent or mortgage, thus prevent them from becoming homeless.
We are an independent ministry with a Board of Directors that has church participation to feed and encourage anyone in the Inland Empire that needs help.
Churches that support the ministry are: Chino Valley Community, Valley Community Church, Living Word Assembly, Chino First United Reformed Church, The Bridge, Crosspoint Church, and Ontario United Reformed Church.
We are one hundred percent volunteer; no person receives income or stipends.
We also provide food to 1,700 Chino Valley Unified School District students who miss receiving food through the government programs.
Before the coronavirus we were serving 200 families per week. Since the virus the need has increased nearly fifty percent. This increased the need for food and money. God has provided abundantly with both. Many monetary donations came that helped us buy the products we needed. Other sources of food also called to help, so we have an abundance to share.
Some of our volunteers stayed away to protect themselves from the virus while other volunteers stepped up to help. God has answered our prayer to protect all the volunteers, board members and clients. No one has been infected by the virus.
Our hearts weep at times when we hear stories of people who are embarrassed to come for food, having always been able to take care of their family.
Many comment that our volunteers are so nice and respectful. We know that is true because they know Jesus.
Our goal is to continue treating people with dignity, share food and encouragement and hope someday to own our own warehouse. My husband Al and I have volunteered since we helped found Food for Life Ministry.
Information: 627-3663.
