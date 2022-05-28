If you’re among the tens of millions of Americans living with diabetes, you may not be aware of one of the biggest threats to your overall health.
Many with diabetes will experience lower-extremity neuropathy—tingling and numbness in the feet. Some of these individuals literally cannot feel their feet, and they walk around wearing a hole in the bottom of their foot.
If not addressed, this wound can eventually become infected and require surgery. In the worst cases, this might mean amputation of the toes, foot, or even the leg.
Fortunately, there are educational and medical resources available to help you manage your foot health.
Self-administered “diabetic foot exams” can be performed at home with minor direction, so ask your medical provider.
There are also community screening clinics held by facilities such as Casa Colina.
These short exams are typically performed by a specially trained nurse who examines the dermatological, neurological, musculoskeletal, and vascular health of your feet.
If you have a diabetic foot wound, ask your primary care doctor for referral to a podiatrist or a physician specializing in wound care.
These doctors can determine what level of care you might need, including orthotics, prosthetics, podiatric or vascular surgical intervention, physical therapy, or hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
If you have diabetes, ask your doctor about a foot health screening today, and learn how to spot and prevent problematic wounds that may develop.
It may just save your limb—and your life.
Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare hosts free monthly foot health screenings at its Pomona and Azusa locations. The Casa Colina Limb Preservation Program offers comprehensive services including wound care, diagnostic imaging, hyperbaric and physical therapies, and state-of-the-art surgical services. To register for a screening, call (909) 596-7733, ext. 3039.
