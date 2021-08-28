The Chino Hills Police Department serves approximately 85,000 residents within the 45 square miles that make up the City of Chino Hills.
Our sworn staff consists of deputies assigned to patrol, traffic enforcement, school resource officers, specialized investigations, and administration.
Civilian staff responsibilities include records, report filing, evidence tracking, and community outreach. Our volunteer staff consists of Citizens on Patrol, Sheriff’s Reserves and Explorers.
In addition to localized services at the city level, as a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department contract city, we have numerous resources available to us on a county level, as needed.
These include but are not limited to: aviation support, homicide, narcotics, overdose response team, SWAT, bomb arson investigators, homeless outreach deputies, dive team, CSI support and many others.
The Chino Hills Police Department recognizes three critical pillars of providing law enforcement services to the community. These are: quality service, reducing crime rate and decreasing response times.
•Quality service means being fair and equitable in the treatment of others, using compassion, courtesy, and respect.
•Crime rate is the highly visible effect of the ratio of crimes to the population of an area. The Chino Hills Police Department is engaged in the active pursuit of reducing crime within the community using directed enforcement, forecasting and analysis data, increasing proactive activity and collaborating with community groups on crime prevention, neighborhood watch and quality of life concerns.
•Response times directly correspond to the probability of preserving lives, criminal apprehensions or solving crimes. By using evidence-based solutions to deploy officers based on anticipated response times, calls for service and other factors, we are continually striving to decrease response times to increase our efficiency.
Current crime trends in the City of Chino Hills can be tied to crime trends on a national level.
We are experiencing increases in petty theft, shoplifting, vehicle burglaries and fraud, due to increased unemployment and current legislation on the reduction of criminal penalties.
With this knowledge, we are increasing our self-initiated activity on vehicle checks, park checks and neighborhood patrols, while educating the community through social media and workshops on self-awareness and crime prevention through environmental design, in both residential and commercial applications.
Our goals for the remainder of the year are to increase traffic safety, increase neighborhood watch participation, assist, and educate residents and individual communities on crime prevention, promote zero tolerance for petty crimes, increase our visibility in residential neighborhoods and collaborate on quality-of-life concerns within the community.
Law enforcement is a shared responsibility and by working together to maintain sustained communication between law enforcement and the community. I believe we can reduce crime, and increase our quality of life, while providing exceptional service to the inclusive communities we serve.
